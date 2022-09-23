Qatar to suspend entry of visitors during World Cup

Becoming the first Arab country to host the World Cup, the authorities in Qatar have now announced the exit and entry regulations to and from the country during FIFA World Cup 2022. Effective Nov 1, 2022, the authorities in Qatar have now announced the suspension of entry for visitors into the country until Dec 23, 2022.

The Qatari authorities have now announced the suspension of entry for visitors into the country during the FIFA World Cup 2022. Effective Nov 1, 2022, visitors will only be eligible for entry into Qatar provided they are holding a Hayya Card. Moreover, as reported by the Office of the Commander of the Tournament Security Operations, Col. Jassim Al Sayed, Hayya Card holders allowed entry into Qatar during this period can also stay in the country until Jan 23, 2023.

Furthermore, as stated by the authorities entry for any visitors without the Hayya Card to Qatar through its air, land and marine borders will be suspended until Dec 23, 2022. The decision, however, will not affect exempted categories such as Qatari citizens, residents and GCC citizens holding a Qatari ID card, holders of personal visas, work entry permits, and the approved humanitarian cases.

The Ministry of Interior, further, called upon all visitors to abide by the laws and regulations issued in this regard and not to violate them in order to ensure the successful organization of the upcoming World Cup event in the country.

This article was first published in Wego.