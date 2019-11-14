Quick question: Why is everyone dressing like a 5-year-old now?

Scandi-chic as we know it has always brought to mind visions of willowy and lanky women dressed in slim, slouchy styles, hints of metal jewellery and nary a colour that strayed from black, grey or white.

It was a minimalistic vision that brought their version of personal style to the forefront of the world.

And at the time, we got it. It was a refreshing change from the peacocking Anna Dello Russos of the world.

But thanks to Danish brands like Saks Potts, Gannii, Cecilie Bahnsen and Rotate Birger Christensen, the movement of late has evolved dramatically to include colour, print and oversized silhouettes that we haven’t seen on anyone after the age of…five.

Yes, we’re talking about supersized babydoll dresses.

Imagine the dress you wore to receive Holy Communion or the frilly ones your parents used to parade you around in as a child.