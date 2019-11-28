Race not an issue in finding a life partner for these Malaysians

PETALING JAYA - Besides the good and bad habits, they brought their different cultures and beliefs into the marriage.

That was how carpenter Darrel Khar, 30, said of his union with Syeronella Poksiu, who is a Sabahan from the Dusun tribe.

"I am used to mingling with different races and cultures, but when I met my wife she was from a whole different culture that I did not encounter in the peninsula.

"I believe that made me really interested in her and also, of course her beauty, " said Khar, 30.

Marrying someone from a different race was never an issue with him, he said, since he was of mixed Chinese and Indian parentage himself.

About his wife, who is a nurse, he said: "Having to learn to adapt to the Dusun Tatana culture was very different than most of the races which I used to mix with.

"The culture of the Dusun Tatana has a mixture of animism, Buddhism and Christianity."

He added that they would deal with problems and differences as they come along.

Yesterday, the Department of Statistics Malaysia said that 9 per cent of the marriages last year involved those of different ethnic groups.

This represented a minor increase compared to 2017.