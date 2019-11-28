Race not an issue in finding a life partner for these Malaysians

PHOTO: Pixabay
Ashley Tang
Sharon Ling
The Star/Asia News Network

PETALING JAYA - Besides the good and bad habits, they brought their different cultures and beliefs into the marriage.

That was how carpenter Darrel Khar, 30, said of his union with Syeronella Poksiu, who is a Sabahan from the Dusun tribe.

"I am used to mingling with different races and cultures, but when I met my wife she was from a whole different culture that I did not encounter in the peninsula.

"I believe that made me really interested in her and also, of course her beauty, " said Khar, 30.

Marrying someone from a different race was never an issue with him, he said, since he was of mixed Chinese and Indian parentage himself.

About his wife, who is a nurse, he said: "Having to learn to adapt to the Dusun Tatana culture was very different than most of the races which I used to mix with.

"The culture of the Dusun Tatana has a mixture of animism, Buddhism and Christianity."

He added that they would deal with problems and differences as they come along.

Yesterday, the Department of Statistics Malaysia said that 9 per cent of the marriages last year involved those of different ethnic groups.

This represented a minor increase compared to 2017.

For Gary George, who is a training manager at a hotel, race was never an issue for him and his Sabahan wife, lecturer Jenna Desiree Robert, when they walked down the aisle.

They only focused on what they had in common, he said.

"We look at our cultural similarities rather than differences.

"I embraced Sabah's culture while she embraced my Indian culture.

"We have more in common rather than differences.

"And we are both Catholics, " he said.

Jenna said she viewed Gary, 33, as man who was "respectful and responsible".

"It was quite easy to adapt because there was no language barrier and we liked many of the same things.

"Sometimes, if I do not understand something in the Indian culture, I would ask him about it and he would explain.

"But culturally, I think my husband has been finding it a challenge to love some of the more local Kadazandusun dishes and raw seafood but he's always up for the challenge, " she said.

Senior HR consultant Ashvin Raj, 49, said he fell in love with his wife, who is Chinese, at first sight.

"It was kind of natural for me as I am quite used to the Chinese culture.

"But I always think of myself as a Malaysian first, " he said.

Ashvin said the only difference that was apparent with his wife, Amy Teoh, 45, was when she speaks in Mandarin with her family.

More about
Lifestyle Dating/Relationships Race issues

TRENDING

&#039;Driver did not sleep for 72 hours&#039;: Singapore mum shares coach bus horror story
'Driver did not sleep for 72 hours': Singapore mum shares coach bus horror story
Godfrey Gao death: Celebs who took part in Chinese variety show say it&#039;s &#039;exhausting&#039; and &#039;difficult&#039;
Godfrey Gao death: Celebs who took part in Chinese variety show say it's 'exhausting' and 'difficult'
Family of woman in vegetative state loses suit against NUH and neurosurgeon
Family of woman in vegetative state loses suit against NUH and neurosurgeon
Tips for the kiasu Singaporean to survive the Black Friday sales
Tips for the kiasu Singaporean to survive the Black Friday sales
Over 400 complaints after TVB artist Priscilla Wong made fun of actor Tony Hung&#039;s manhood
Over 400 complaints after TVB artist Priscilla Wong made fun of actor Tony Hung's manhood
SEA Games: Philippines organisers face criticism over venues with viral photos
SEA Games: Philippines organisers face criticism over venues with viral photos
Chinese man files lawsuit after friend resells his $1.9m game character for $755
Chinese man files lawsuit after friend resells his $1.9m game character for $755
PMD rider charged after hitting boy, 12, who lost tooth
PMD rider charged after hitting boy, 12, who lost tooth
Miss Universe Singapore costume draws flak from designers, netizens
Miss Universe Singapore costume draws flak from designers, netizens
Tech deals and bargains to look out for this Black Friday weekend in Singapore
Tech deals and bargains to look out for this Black Friday weekend in Singapore
No money, no hope: South Korea&#039;s young, low-income &#039;dirt spoons&#039; turn against President Moon Jae-in
No money, no hope: South Korea's young, low-income 'dirt spoons' turn against President Moon Jae-in
SGH patient in hospital gown caught on video riding mobility scooter in Chinatown bus lane
SGH patient in hospital gown caught on video riding mobility scooter in Chinatown bus lane

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

&#039;I got married at 50... and it&#039;s the best decision I ever made&#039;
'I got married at 50... and it's the best decision I ever made'
Why I have no intention of taking over my parents&#039; business and becoming my own boss
Why I have no intention of taking over my parents' business and becoming my own boss
Famed Tokyo sushi restaurant Jiro dropped from Michelin gourmet guide
Famed Tokyo sushi restaurant Jiro dropped from Michelin gourmet guide
How to manage your 3-year-old&#039;s tantrums and bad behaviour
How to manage your 3-year-old's tantrums and bad behaviour

Home Works

A 20-year old Compassvale resale HDB flat turned sleek home
A 20-year old Compassvale resale HDB flat turned sleek home
How to choose your material: Tempered glass
How to choose your material: Tempered glass
Galley kitchen ideas for HDB homeowners
Galley kitchen ideas for HDB homeowners
House tour: Spacious, white and bright 5-room HDB resale flat in Sengkang
House tour: Spacious, white and bright 5-room HDB resale flat in Sengkang

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

&#039;You were such a gentleman&#039;: Godfrey Gao&#039;s sudden death leaves celebrities grieving and in disbelief
'You were such a gentleman': Godfrey Gao's sudden death leaves celebrities grieving and in disbelief
Godfrey Gao dies after collapsing on set of Chinese variety show
Godfrey Gao, 35, dies after collapsing on set of Chinese variety show
Speeding car falls off flyover in India, kills pedestrian
Speeding car falls off flyover in India, kills pedestrian
Jordan Chan faces jail for photo of his ballot paper
Jordan Chan faces jail for photo of his ballot paper

SERVICES