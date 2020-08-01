Rare 'Pink Lady' rice field in Thailand draws visitors

PHOTO: The Nation/Asia News Network
The Nation/Asia News Network

Netizens have widely shared a phenomenal photo of a pink rice field in Phitsanulok, wondering if it was for real. It certainly is.

The pink rice field is owned by Naresuan University alumnus Jaturong Chomphusa, who turned his back on an office job three years ago to become a farmer.

During harvesting, he found pink Riceberry rice in his field and conducted an experiment four times on the strain, resulting in a four-square-metre pink rice field. He named the variety Pink Lady.

PHOTO: The Nation/Asia News Network

After planting, Pink Lady took 120 days to be ready for harvesting.

The rice seeds are plump and short in length, similar to Japanese rice but plumper. Each kilogram fetches a price of Bt80 (S$3.60).

Jaturong said Rice Research Centre staff came to inspect the quality of the rice and found that the grains mutated into an exciting colour. The staff took a picture and uploaded it to social media, which has drawn the attention of netizens.

Now people and even villagers are travelling to the rice field daily to catch a glimpse of the rare Pink Lady.

