Rare small condos that still come with a tennis court (under 150 units): Where to find them

Small condos tend to stop at the trio of "gym, pool, and security" facilities. The lack of land space means layouts, privacy, and exclusivity are going to be the focal points: bad news for those of you who are serious about your tennis.

There's also an advantage here that bigger condos can't offer, which is a much higher chance of getting a weekly session in at a time slot you want. It's all just easy math, a condo with 100 units and one tennis court, compared to a big one with 1,200 units and two tennis courts.

And let's not forget that the bigger developments typically come with all sorts of restrictions on when you can book so that everyone gets a fair chance of getting a slot.

So for those of you who don't want to throw away years of tennis coaching (we all know it's not like riding a bike; don't practice and you'll lose it), here are some cosy and private small condos, which still come with a tennis court:

*Note our definition of a small condo here is those with less than 150 units.

All small condos with tennis courts (that we've found)

Project Name Tenure Number of Units The Levelz Freehold 126 Robin Residences Freehold 134 Jade Mansion Freehold 27 The Merasaga 99 yrs from 18/11/1991 116 Holland Peak Freehold 132 Lien Towers Freehold 24 Waterfall Gardens Freehold 132 Villa Delle Rose Freehold 104 The Serenade @ Holland 99 yrs from 05/06/2001 89 Montview Freehold 115 Beaverton Court Freehold 54 Village Tower Freehold 46 Nassim Regency Freehold 30 Nassim Mansion Freehold 72 Chelsea Gardens Freehold 40 Avalon Freehold 82 The Claymore Freehold 146 The Light @ Cairnhill Freehold 118 Grange Heights Freehold 120 La Crystal Freehold 85 The Regalia Freehold 116 Oleanas Residence Freehold 130 Arthur Mansions Freehold 41 Crystal Rhu Freehold 45 Meier Suites Freehold 55 Amber Point Freehold 100 Paradise Palms Freehold 56 Dunman Place Freehold 69 Emery Point Freehold 51

1. Robin Residences

Robin Residences is a freehold, 134-unit project located just off Bukit Timah Road. It's relatively new (built in 2015), and the location is unusually convenient for a boutique condo in a low-density area.

Robin Residences has access to a Cold Storage just slightly down the road, and a little further down from there is Stevens MRT (DTL, TEL). This is just one stop from Newton, so CBD access is good via public transport. In addition, the bus stop outside has services like 105, which goes straight to the heart of Orchard Road in a few minutes.

There are also several highly-regarded schools in close proximity: Singapore Chinese Girls' Primary and ACS are all within the priority enrolment range.

While the location is good for a family condo, singles may want to take note. The one-bedders here (409 sq ft) have transacted just below $1 million even in 2024; so if you must live near Orchard or the CBD, and size is less of a concern, this could be one of the viable options on a single income.

Alternatively, if you want something larger, the 700+ sq ft units at Robin Residences have transacted for just around $1.58 million, which is quite reasonable for a District 10 condo under 10 years old.

Finally, for tennis lovers, this condo also comes with the unique proposition of a rooftop tennis court. As you may know this is quite rare to find in Singapore, and the fact that the Bukit Timah area is generally low-lying means that this is a real treat.

2. Jade Mansion

It's very unusual for a boutique condo with just 27 units to have a tennis court; but Jade Mansions was built in 1982, so space was more plentiful back then. This project wears its age really well, especially compared to many older Holland V properties (for some reason, some of the worst-maintained facades can be found in small condos around this area).

Jade Mansion is also one of the closest private residences to Holland V MRT station (CCL), which is also the hub of the area. Most of the malls (the new Holland V mall has been pretty popular), eateries, nightlife, are thus within walking distance.

This is also just one stop from Buona Vista (where The Star Vista mall is), and two stops from One-North; so those who work in the tech and media hub may find this a good option.

As you can guess from the era and the low unit count, each unit is quite spacious — upward of 2,600 sq ft. This is also a drawback for buyers, raising the quantum to around $5 million, despite the reasonable $1,850+ psf for a Holland V condo. It's an interesting resale comparison if you're already considering higher-end properties, like One Holland Residences.

In any case, aside from having a landed home with your own private tennis court, this is probably the next best alternative if you are a tennis fanatic.

3. Lien Towers

Just when you thought that the ratio of 27 units to one tennis court couldn't get any better, here comes yet another Holland development with just 24 units to one tennis court.

Completed all the way back in 1970, this under-the-radar project is a 12-storey project housing just 24 units. As such, each floor contains just two units (with a private lift), and unsurprisingly they are huge. At more than 5,000 sq ft, these are giant five bedders that are rare to come by today.

While you might have some traffic noise being located next to the Holland flyover, the more positive aspect here is that it is within the Holland Park landed enclave — so it is quieter and less congested on the other side.

4. Arthur Mansions

This is another unusual one: Arthur Mansions, built in 1983, is an East Coast condo with a tennis court despite its small 41-unit count and modest land area (under 43,000 sq ft)

Arthur Mansions received a huge boon from the construction of Katong Park MRT (TEL). Prior to this, there was poor access to public transport in this area.

This is just two short stops from Marine Parade MRT, which is next to Parkway Parade; the major mall servicing this area. This a leap in convenience, as amenities in the immediate surroundings are scarce.

Arthur Mansions is also good for school access, with several top names (Dunman High, Chung Cheng, and Broadrick Secondary) nearby. Couple that with units of around 1,200 to 1,600 sq ft, and access to Katong Park nearby, this can make for a good family condo. Transactions have ranged from $2.5 million to $3 million, due to the sizeable units.

New MRT station aside, this is one of those condos that really shows its strength if you drive. The Katong lifestyle stretch is just a few minutes away by car, as is the Kallang Sports Hub and its attendant mall in the other direction.

5. Dunman Place

Another Marine Parade area condo, Dunman Place goes back to 2001 and only has 69 units. Nonetheless, you do get the usual suite of facilities, with BBQ pits and a tennis court on top of the usual gym and pool.

Dunman Place is close to many of the best schools in the east: Tanjong Katong Girls School is just across the road, and next to it is Tanjong Katong Secondary. Chung Cheng, Kong Hwa, and Haig Girls' are also close by, which we'd consider one of the main appeals of this condo.

While the area does lack greenery, it makes up for this with convenience. KINEX mall is within walking distance; and if you care to go further you'll be in Paya Lebar, a major retail and commercial hub. It's also a short distance from here to the Joo Chiat/Katong area (a few minutes by bus), which is a major lifestyle stretch, and also famous for its large number of enrichment/tuition bodies.

Alternatively, you can walk to Dakota MRT (CCL), which is one stop from Paya Lebar. This is also near Old Airport Road with its famous hawker centre.

One other reason we're putting this up is because of the recent three-way competition between Tembusu Grand, Grand Dunman, and The Continuum. Dunman Place is close to the latter two, and worth a look if you want a smaller resale alternative. Units of between 1,200 to 1,400+ sq ft here have transacted at around $2.2 million, which is a respectable price point for District 15 today.

