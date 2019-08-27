Reasons why growing a beard is better for your health

To grow or not to grow, that is the question when it comes to beards. Style-wise, beards have been discussed to death, with stylists creating many modern iterations of this controversial facial hair to suit all shapes and sizes.

What isn't talked about as often, is that beard-growing actually has health benefits. Apart from being stylish, having good health is also what attracts a mate or a partner. It's time to shed some light on how facial hair not only makes a person look "beard-iful", but healthier too.

PREVENTS BACTERIAL INFECTIONS