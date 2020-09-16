Recommended onsite car battery recovery & replacement service providers

Most people make the mistake of waiting until their

Car engine starting up a lot slower than usual

A 'rotten egg smell' in the car

Head lights dimmer than normal

The general rule of thumb is to change your car batteries every two years. But, if you're a procrastinator like most of us, and your battery dies on you one fine day, here are a couple of

1. Swift Battery Specialist

Swift Battery Specialist will troubleshoot your issue through a phone call first before coming down to you if it can't be solved. PHOTO: sgCarMart

In the event of a car breakdown/battery failure, give Swift Battery Specialist a call and it will offer you a free phone call diagnostic to see if you can troubleshoot the problem on your own.

If you can't, one of its 11 onsite standby areas across Singapore will provide you with a swift response so that you have a short waiting time.

Opening hours: 24-hour onsite battery replacement except Sundays

Hotline(s): 8858 9959 / 8484 3838

2. Battery Empire

No matter where you are in Singapore, Battery Empire will find you and help you. PHOTO: sgCarMart

With both new and used car batteries in their product offerings, it also offers a wide range of corporate packages/customised solutions for businesses that own a fleet of vehicles. If you're lucky, you might get a free onsite and battery installation during seasonal brand promotions.

What's so special about Battery Empire is that it also sells special batteries for heavy-duty vehicles, yachts, buggies, forklifts, machinery, etc.

Opening hours: 24-hour onsite battery replacement

Hotline(s): 8499 7511 / 6262 0911

3. Arrow Tyres Pte Ltd

With its 10-years of automotive experience, Arrow Tyre can solve any problem you encounter. PHOTO: sgCarMart

After 10 years in the automotive industry,

Customers are entitled to a standard 12-month and six-month in-store warranty for petrol engine vehicles and diesel/commercial vehicle respectively.

Opening hours: 9:00am - 6:30pm (Mon - Fri) 9:00am - 6:00pm (Sat) 9:00am - 3:30pm (Sun & PHs)

Hotline(s): 8399 8810

4. Kim Hoe And Co. (Since 1974) Pte Ltd

Kim Hoe and Co. is a reputable workshop that believes in a "no hard-sell" practice. Give it a call if you have battery issues. PHOTO: sgCarMart

With Kim Hoe And Co's battery change and

It carries car batteries from brands such as GS Yuasa, Varta, CWORKS and Exide.

Opening hours: 9:00am - 7:00pm (Mon - Sat) 9:00am - 4:00pm (Sun)

Hotline(s): 9624 6263 / 9660 3227

This article was first published in sgCarMart.