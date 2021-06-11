Reiki: Energy-based healing to fix your mental and physical woes

Ian Mok first experienced reiki three years ago, when he was living in London. He was going through a stressful time and, for weeks, his stomach felt like it was on fire. Western medicine didn’t help and his doctor just told him to be mindful of stress.

When his sister (visiting from Hong Kong) offered to give him reiki treatment, an energy-based healing technique, Mok was so desperate to get rid of his stomach pain that he accepted. After one session, the pain subsided. The next day, it disappeared.

Mok was intrigued. He’d heard of reiki before but didn’t think much of it. Growing up in Britain, he was used to seeing conventional doctors and getting medical prescriptions for health issues. Last year, after moving to Hong Kong, he decided to try reiki again because he was feeling “out of sorts”.

“The pandemic had started and I was anxious, frustrated, angry, sad and disappointed,” says Mok, a 38-year-old musician, lawyer and arts consultant. “The concerts, trips and other events I’d planned were all put on hold, plus I’d just changed careers and was getting used to living in a new city. It was hard adjusting to all the changes.”

Ian Mok, after moving to Hong Kong last year, decided to try reiki again because he was feeling ‘out of sorts’.

PHOTO: South China Morning Post

After an hour with reiki master teacher Corie Chu , Mok says he felt lighter, happier and more relaxed. “The session was an eye-opener – I learned that most of the discomforts we carry are because of energy blockages in our body. These blockages affect our physical, mental and emotional states.”

Mok isn’t the only one who’s benefited from Chu’s “healing hands”. In her 13 years as a reiki practitioner, Chu has helped people the world over deal with anxiety, grief, depression, trauma, chronic illness, mental fatigue and other physical and emotional problems.

She encourages her clients to bring their bodies back into balance by channelling “healing” energy towards them. This energy, which reiki practitioners believe comes from the universe, is thought to activate the receiver’s body to heal itself.

Reiki is a form of alternative therapy. It has its roots in Buddhist Sanskrit scriptures and was rediscovered by Japanese scholar and philosopher Mikao Usui in the late 19th century. According to Pervin Clasper, co-founder of Shakti Healing Circle in the Central business district on Hong Kong Island, reiki is translated as “universal life force” or, more simply, energy in motion.

“We are surrounded by energy and we are energy, with every cell in our body constantly vibrating to it. The present form of reiki created by Usui gives us instant access to this life force to enhance our body’s natural ability to self-heal.”