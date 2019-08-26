Remember these tips before using your credit card

Credit cards are a convenient option for cashless payment, however there are things that you should note before you enter those digits on a website when you shop online as compiled by Reader's Digest.

1. MAKE SURE IT'S SECURE

Always make sure the website's address begins with "HTTPS" before you make a payment online.

According to Robert McKee, a certified international privacy professional and lawyer, the existence of HTTPS guarantees the authenticity and secureness of a website, meaning that the privacy of data you exchange there is protected.

If the site does not include these five letters, abort your plan of purchasing online and opt to use a third-party system instead such as PayPal.

2. BE CAREFUL OF STREET CHARITY FUNDRAISERS