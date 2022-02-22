A revival for adaptogens: 'They help the body achieve balance'

In these anxious times, it’s no surprise that adaptogens, plant-based substances that help the body adapt to stress and other ailments, are set to lead wellness trends in the coming years.

The Adaptogens – Global Market Outlook (2019-2027) report put their market value at US$9.8 billion (S$13 billion) in 2019, and said it is expected to reach US$19.2 billion by 2027. American grocery chain Whole Foods Market included adaptogens as one of its top food trend predictions for 2021.

Adaptogens aren’t new. For centuries, these herbs, roots and mushrooms have been used in traditional Chinese medicine (TCM), Ayurveda (traditional Indian medicine), and Tibetan medicine (sowa rigpa ).

What are adaptogens?

“Adaptogens help the body achieve balance and their healing role has been verified over time,” says Grace Yu, a TCM practitioner at Balance Health in Hong Kong.

“Now we’re seeing a revival of these plants, with more people using them to support their health.”

Grace Yu is a TCM practitioner at Balance Health in Hong Kong.

PHOTO: Grace Yu

Many adaptogens are known for their tonifying (energy increasing) effects, benefiting the body’s circulatory, respiratory, digestive, nervous, immune, endocrine and reproductive systems, says naturopathic doctor Melissa Lee at IMI Integrated Medicine Institute in Hong Kong.

“In TCM, they’re known as qi tonics and in Ayurveda, rasayanas – rejuvenating herbs that restore the body’s qi, prana or ‘vitality’ and normalise physical, emotional and spiritual imbalances,” Lee says.

“Eastern medicine revolves around treating the ‘whole person’ rather than a singular disease, and so herbs that were effective at restoring imbalances, irrespective of the nature of disease, were highly sought after.”

Examples of adaptogens include: rhodiola; sand ginger; reishi mushrooms, also called lingzhi ; tulsi – or holy basil; American ginseng; the root of a plant of the genus Pueraria , known also as kwao krua or kudzu ; schisandra fruit, known also as magnolia berry or five-flavour fruit; ashwagandha – the king of Ayurvedic herbs ; and Acanthopanax senticosus , commonly known as cwujia or Siberian ginseng.

Chinese ginseng is commonly used to increase mental and physical stamina and resilience, says Lee. In TCM, it’s said to help with symptoms of qi (energy) deficiency, such as shortness of breath, shallow breathing, “coldness” in the limbs and general weakness.

Yu uses schisandra in her practice. “It’s warm in nature, with a sweet and sour taste,” she notes.

“This fruit nurtures the heart, lung and kidney meridian. It is commonly used with dwarf lilyturf and ginseng to treat people with dry mouth and diabetes.

“It’s also used with different herbs to improve chronic cough and asthma.”

Ashwagandha, known as shui qie in Chinese, can both calm and strengthen. In Ayurveda, it’s said to slow the ageing process, reduce anxiety and revitalise the body, and help with insomnia , nervous breakdown, intestinal gas, rheumatism and other inflammatory diseases.

How adaptogens may benefit us

“Adaptogens are believed to increase resistance to stress,” says Lee. “Stress affects various systems and pathways in the body, and adaptogens increase our adaptability and resilience to the effects of stress by activating pathways in the hypothalamic-pituitary axis (HPA) and sympathoadrenal system (SAS).

“They have the ability to affect the endocrine system, which is in charge of hormones that regulate metabolism, energy, reproduction, growth, mood and stress, and the nervous system, which includes the brain and the nerves,” Lee says.

“Adaptogens can act on the whole body through these systems. They can reduce the severity of our response to stress, improve our ability to adapt to stressors, and normalise the imbalances brought about by the stress response.”

Because adaptogens can help with conditions induced or worsened by stress, they’re used to address a range of disorders. These can range from symptoms of stress like poor concentration, disturbed sleep, decreased immune response, slow recovery and low energy, to ailments such as chronic fatigue , depression, anxiety, insomnia, memory impairment, skin and hair problems, inflammation and autoimmune diseases.

TCM practitioners take a more holistic view of adaptogens. Yu says that the plants are used to promote harmony between the organs, qi, blood, temperature inside and outside the body, and energy fluidity and stability. In this way, they can increase the body’s self-healing ability, restore balance in the lymphatic system, immune and nervous systems and regulate emotions.

“One of most studied adaptogens is ashwagandha,” says Lee. “It’s shown to have a positive impact on cognitive function, cardiovascular disease, chronic pulmonary disease and male infertility , as well as prevent the common cold.”

Another study, of the active compounds in astragalus root, huangqi in Chinese, showed their anti-inflammatory and anticancer properties. Subjects who took astragalus during chemotherapy also experienced more energy and less nausea, vomiting and diarrhoea.

The use of adaptogens isn’t limited to treating or managing ailments. They are also effective at supporting our health, especially during periods of healing and in times of increased physical or emotional stress.

Consuming adaptogens

Adaptogens are commonly consumed directly as a food, in soups for example. They can also be taken in capsule, tablet or tincture form. The tablets are usually made from dried powdered herbs, which Lee says are convenient if you’re on the go and need to take extra doses during the day.

“One big advantage of the liquid herbal extract, or tincture, is that the formula can be customised to suit your needs,” she says. “If you have difficulty swallowing capsules, the liquid extracts are also easy to take.”

Adaptogenic drinks and powders have been showing up in health food stores. American company MUD\WTR, for instance, specialises in adaptogenic drink powders.

Its coffee alternative,: rise, consists of a blend of reishi, lion’s mane and chaga mushrooms, spices and black tea powder, and is said to give you an energy boost and improve your focus without the caffeine. Its nighttime blend,: rest, is made with rooibos chai, turmeric , cinnamon, and adaptogens and herbs like ashwagandha, valerian root and passionflower to promote relaxation and calm.

Risks and side effects

Adaptogens may not be ideal for people who take psychoactive drugs or medications for chronic disease.

Lee says that people with manic episodes, hyperactivity and attention deficit hyperactive disorder should be cautious about taking any stimulants, including adaptogens, as they may become more excitable. If you have hypertension, you should be monitored, and any adaptogens you take carefully selected.

Herbs, soups and teas, however, are usually milder, so Yu says that they can be taken daily.

“Make sure the products are approved by the relevant food safety organisations and include dosage instructions. Check the source of the adaptogen and look at whether the ingredients are natural or synthetic.”

Do not take more than the recommended dose of any adaptogenic product, to avoid the risk of heart palpitations, hypertension, insomnia, chest pain, headaches and nosebleeds.

Dr Melissa Lee is a naturopathic doctor based in Hong Kong.

PHOTO: Melissa Lee

Some adaptogens are fine for long-term consumption, especially if you need continued support for stress, but Lee says it’s good to take short breaks from them and try other stress-relieving therapies every now and then.

She warns that adaptogens like Chinese ginseng, which are useful at helping you adapt to short-term stress, aren’t suitable for continuous long-term use, as that may lead to dependence, burnout, hormonal changes or slower performance because of its effects on cortisol.

The body isn’t designed to deal with extended periods of extreme stress. If you’re experiencing stress, it’s important to address the cause of it, otherwise adaptogens are merely a plaster for the symptoms.

Ultimately, although adaptogens have their purpose, the key to staying healthy is to look after yourself, says Yu.

“Health supplements offer some support, but we cannot ignore the basic health principles of regular exercise, a wholesome diet, having a positive outlook and adequate rest.”

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.