Rihanna, J Lo, Harry Styles – celebrity beauty brands are everywhere, but why do we need so many?

As someone who is very much into pop culture, I totally understand people's fascination with the lives of the rich and famous. We all need a bit of escapism, especially amid the doom and gloom of recent times.

There is something, however, that rubs me up the wrong way: the proliferation of beauty brands 'founded' by celebrities. Not a day goes by without the announcement of a new line helmed by someone famous.

The list is so long that it's hard to keep track. Examples include the likes of Rihanna, Jennifer Lopez and Pharrell Williams; actors such as Idris Elba and Scarlett Johansson; athletes like Naomi Osaka; musicians like Harry Styles, Ariana Grande and Selena Gomez; and a never-ending number of influencers such as the Kardashian klan and Hailey Bieber.

Everyone loves a side gig – nothing wrong with that – but the idea that being a beauty fan qualifies you as a beauty brand founder is outrageous.

Millie Bobby Brown is the founder of Florence by Mills. PHOTO: Facebook/florencebymills

All these "passion projects" stem from a "genuine desire" to fill "a gap in the market" and to "promote inclusivity and diversity" … We've all read the PR drivel.

"Sustainability" is also a "key element" of these brands, which is ironic since the best way to be sustainable would be not to make more stuff nobody needs.

Let's just call a spade a spade. These beauty lines are money moves. Is it any surprise that so many of them sprang up in the wake of Covid-19?

With album sales plummeting due to the rise of Spotify et al, musicians have come to rely on touring as a source of revenue. Tour cancellations during the pandemic put a big dent in their income and performers have resorted to merchandise – which now includes beauty products – to make up for it.

ALSO READ: These are the products a beauty influencer with over 81.9k followers actually uses

To be fair, some celebrity brands have earned a modicum of respect. Fenty Beauty by Rihanna struck a chord with its broad range of foundation shades when many brands catered only to fair skin tones. On the flip side, Rihanna hasn’t released an album since 2016. She's been too busy selling lip gloss and lingerie to find the time to make new music and her most vocal fans haven't been too happy about that.

Jennifer Lopez for JLo Beauty. PHOTO: Facebook/JLoBeauty