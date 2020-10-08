Rihanna praised for using plus-size men to model new underwear collection

After publicly apologising to Muslims around the world for using a song that sampled a recitation from Islam’s sacred Hadith for her 2020 Savage X Fenty fashion show last week, musician Rihanna is once again making headlines.

The pop star’s Savage X Fenty underwear brand has recently debuted a menswear range, the result of a collaboration with Christian Combs, the son of hip hop mogul Sean Diddy Combs .

Without much fanfare, Rihanna, who has made inclusivity a key element of her fashion and beauty brands, chose plus-size men to model some of the items, which include boxers and briefs.

While plus-size representation has been gaining traction in the world of women’s fashion , it is still rare to see men’s apparel – especially underwear – modelled by guys who don’t conform to the stereotypical look of an athletic body and chiselled abs.

All items in the underwear line offered by Rihanna start at a size S and extend all the way to XXXL, a rarity among high fashion and trendy labels.

The Barbados-born singer has received plenty of praise for the inclusion of plus-size male models on social media.

“Never in my adult life have I seen a male model that has a similar body to mine,” said @codyjacobmusic on Twitter. “I feel … almost emotional? Like I finally can buy something I saw and want and KNOW it was made for people like me in mind.”

“Rihanna is really out here doing the damn thing,” posted another user.

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.