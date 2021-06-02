Rings of fire: Will apparel brands sponsoring the Olympics get burned?

A gold medal for anyone who correctly predicts whether the Olympic Games will go ahead in Japan this summer and, if they do, what exactly they will look like.

At the moment, it’s not an easy call : A poll in May showed more than 80 per cent of Japanese people want them cancelled as the country descends into its fourth wave of Covid-19.

United States health officials and the US State Department have warned Americans against travel to Japan because of the recent surges in coronavirus cases in the country. However, as recently as May 18, Swatch Group CEO Nick Hayek said he was sure the Olympic Games would happen.

Hayek has a lot of skin in the game(s). The Olympics are sponsored by the group’s flagship Omega brand – the only fashion or accessory label that is an official global International Olympic Committee partner.

Other brands can sponsor National Olympic Committees or individual athletes only: Nike, for example, is a partner of Team USA, whereas Team GB and Team Japan are respectively sponsored by Adidas and Asics.

Omega is the only fashion or accessory label that is an official global International Olympic Committee partner.

PHOTO: Omega

Adding to the confusion is the fact that, while athletes can negotiate their own deals with apparel companies, there are restrictions on how much promotion they can do.

The rules are strict: they can’t wear a branded T-shirt in an Olympic environment or make any references to the Olympics, use Olympic marks or even words associated with the Games in their advertising.

This means Mo Farah, one of Britain’s best known athletes, will compete for Team GB in clothing with an Adidas logo even though he has a personal endorsement deal with Nike. He can appear in Nike ads and on social media wearing the brand, but he can’t be seen wearing Nike products on an Olympic site.

Mo Farah has an endorsement deal with Nike, but he can’t be seen wearing Nike products on an Olympic site.

PHOTO: Reuters

So what happens to this delicately balanced system when you throw in commentators calling for the Games to be cancelled?

The reasons they put forward range from the fact that many athletes have been unable to hone their performance over the last 18 months because of lockdowns, to the point that it is irresponsible to fly thousands of people around the world for an event when most of the world’s population remains unvaccinated, and many countries are in the grip of a new wave of coronavirus cases.

“I think that the brands will have to prepare their activation campaigns on the basis that the Games will go ahead,” says Simon Rines, the managing director of IMR Sponsorship, an agency specialising in helping sponsors develop strategies.

“So, for example, they will prepare content and book media but they will have to have a plan B just in case the Games are cancelled or in any way curtailed.”

The Tokyo Olympics, postponed from last year, are set to begin in June.

PHOTO: Reuters

Covid-19 has meant that a lot of the sponsorship and branding will have to go digital anyway, so any last-minute changes to plans would have less of an impact than in previous years.

“Experiential activation is just not possible in many places, and even where people can start gathering again, the fact that content is for a global market means it wouldn’t send the right message to those places still in the grip of Covid-19,” says Rines. “Any content produced can be held over if necessary until such a time that the Games are staged. Also, even without crowds, if the Games go ahead, the digital campaigns can run smoothly.”

More difficult is choosing the tone for advertising campaigns, given some countries will be moving away from the devastation wrought by the pandemic in August while others will still be battling it.

“One thing that can work in the favour of brands is that Olympic athletes have been affected by the pandemic more than most – they may have had to stop training to the full level and they’ve certainly suffered a huge amount in terms of ability to go out and compete,” says Rines.

“So there is a story to tell about standing by those athletes and in many respects, the athletes are metaphors for how Covid-19 has affected everyone – so it should be possible to produce empathetic campaigns that people relate to.”

If the Games do go ahead, will Covid-19 be referenced throughout? And will that help or detract from brand sales?

“It’s hard to tell,” says Rines, “but I suspect that there will be a lot of references to humanity coming together – an Olympic theme anyway, but this time to show that, as well as respectful competition, there is a sense that we help each other and stand by each other, which feels true at a personal and human level as opposed to the political level.”

Arguably more complicated than the will-they-won’t-they Tokyo Games and how to play them is the question of the Winter Olympics in China that are being held next year. Thanks to the ongoing outcry over China’s record on human rights, US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has called for a diplomatic boycott, in which teams and athletes still compete, but state leaders and dignitaries do not attend.

Add to that is the fact that the Olympic Games are increasingly coming under fire for being unsustainable. We are at a point where the cost of staging them and the environmental implications need to be addressed.

Can cities afford the estimated U$10 billion (S$13 billion) to US$40 billion needed to hold the Games? Can we continue to justify pouring so much concrete onto the earth and generating so much global travel when we’re in the middle of a climate crisis ?

Apparel sponsorships are all seemingly still in place for Japan 2021 – and it remains unlikely that any companies would want to be seen jumping ship over Covid-19 – but there are certainly still major hurdles ahead when it comes to Olympics branding. The pandemic is just one of them.

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.