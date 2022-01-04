Rising Chinese stand-up star uses cerebral palsy to 'heal' audience

Zhang Jiaxin said he was "born with a short leg and a long leg" and, as a young child, pitied those poor people whose legs were of equal length.

Or so the joke goes from one of China's rising stars in stand-up comedy, a 27-year-old man with cerebral palsy who lives in Shanghai.

"Please do not be nervous. It is not infectious," he continued, tackling his disease head-on to chuckles from the audience.

Better known as Xiaojia (which means Little Jia) on stage, Zhang performs five stand-up shows every week in China's most glamorous city, just 20 months after he made his debut, the Jiefang Daily reports.

Zhang performs his comedy in Shanghai five nights a week. PHOTO: Handout

Zhang said his interest in stand-up comedy started when he was a young boy, when he would watch art programmes on television. He dreamed of becoming a witty host on the shows.

The fact that he has made it this far is a remarkable achievement.

Zhang's physical disability meant he could not speak until he was three years old, and he still does not speak clearly.

As a schoolboy, he was bullied because of his uneven legs and awkward body movements, he recalled. Zhang said he is grateful for these painful experiences, the report said.

"It is these experiences that have made me unique on the stage. The things that brought me harm, unhappiness and pain have all been written into my scripts," said Zhang, adding that he is good at turning adversities into advantages.

Before becoming a full-time stand-up comedian, Zhang worked for a new media company in Xiamen, in southeast China's Fujian province.

At the beginning of last year, he wanted to perform at the company's annual party, so he started training at a local stand-up comedy club.

At first, Zhang did not dare to perform, but the club's owner encouraged him by referring to Drew Lynch, an American stand-up comedian who has a stutter he often jokes about on stage.

"If he can, why can't you?" the coach said to Zhang.

Zhang says the worst handicap for a stand-up comedian would be not being funny. PHOTO: Handout

Zhang said his first gig was at a pub in Xiamen in May 2020, and the audience responded much better than he had expected.

"I am thankful for that audience that day. If there had been an awkward silence, I might not have continued on this journey," Zhang was quoted as saying.

Now a relatively experienced comedian, Zhang has won top medals in national stand-up comedian competitions and said he hoped his performances could help people heal.

"I imagine that there are probably some people in the audience with similar experiences as mine. I hope they laugh aloud when they hear what I say," he said.

In one joke, he explains why he is glad his cerebral palsy is his only disability:

"Today, you are all laughing at me, but being unfunny is the biggest handicap for a stand-up comedian."

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.