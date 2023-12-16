Road trip safety: Precautions and emergency preparedness for travellers

Embarking on a road trip can be an exhilarating adventure, offering the freedom to explore new landscapes and create lasting memories. However, ensuring a safe and secure journey should be a top priority.

In this instalment of our road trip series, we'll delve into essential precautions and emergency preparedness tips to help you navigate the open road with confidence.

Before you hit the road

Vehicle inspection

Start your journey on the right foot by thoroughly inspecting your vehicle. Check the tire pressure, fluid levels, brakes, and lights. If your car is due for maintenance, it's wise to address any issues before setting out.

Route planning

Plan your route in advance and share it with someone reliable. This not only keeps someone informed about your whereabouts but also helps in case you need assistance. Utilise GPS apps for real-time navigation updates.

Weather check

Stay abreast of the weather forecast for your entire route. Unforeseen weather conditions can impact road safety. Plan accordingly, and consider postponing your trip if severe weather is expected.

Safety on the road

Regular breaks

Fatigue is a significant contributor to road accidents. Schedule regular breaks to stretch your legs, grab a snack, and stay alert. Aim for a break every two hours or when you start feeling tired.

Seatbelt compliance

This may seem obvious, but it's crucial to emphasise. Ensure that everyone in the vehicle wears their seatbelt at all times. Seatbelts significantly reduce the risk of injury in the event of a collision.

Avoid distractions

Distracted driving is a leading cause of accidents. Put your phone on silent or use driving modes to minimise distractions. If you need to attend to a call or text, pull over safely.

Emergency preparedness

Car emergency kits

Equip your vehicle with a well-stocked emergency kit. This should include a first aid kit, flashlight, jumper cables, basic tools, spare tire, and non-perishable snacks. Be sure to check the kit's contents regularly.

Emergency contacts

Compile a list of emergency contacts, including roadside assistance, local towing services, and contacts for family and friends. Store this information both in your phone and on paper in the vehicle.

Communication devices

Ensure you have a charged mobile phone with a car charger. Consider carrying a portable power bank for extra assurance. In remote areas, a two-way radio or satellite phone can be invaluable.

Know your location

Familiarise yourself with your surroundings. Take note of landmarks, mile markers, and exit signs. This information can be crucial when communicating with emergency services.

Responding to emergencies

Stay calm

In the event of an emergency, staying calm is paramount. Assess the situation, prioritise safety, and then take action.

Roadside assistance

If you encounter vehicle trouble, contact your roadside assistance provider. Be ready to provide your location, a description of the issue, and follow their guidance.

Emergency services

In more severe situations, such as accidents or medical emergencies, call local emergency services immediately. Provide clear and concise information about the situation.

Safety reflectors

Keep reflective triangles or safety flares in your emergency kit. These can alert other drivers to your presence, especially in low visibility conditions.

A well-prepared and safety-conscious road trip can turn challenges into memorable experiences. By following these precautions and emergency preparedness tips, you'll be better equipped to handle the unexpected and ensure a secure journey. Safe travels!

This article was first published in Motorist.