Rolls-Royce Ghost and Ghost Extended launched in Singapore

The all-new Rolls-Royce Ghost and Ghost Extended models have made their official debut in Singapore. Singapore is the first country in South East Asia to introduce the car.

Both cars are built on new platforms and promise to offer clients even higher levels of luxury, refinement and performance. Rolls-Royce also claims that the new Ghost is the most technologically advanced model in its line-up.

Rolls-Royce Ghost: Simpler lines, bigger presence

Rolls-Royce says that the design of the new Ghost is aimed at clients seeking a car with high levels of luxury, but is not ostentatious.

As a result, the new Ghost has cleaner lines. Designers removed anything deemed “superfluous” from both the exterior and interior. The Spirit of Ecstasy, for instance, is no longer surrounded by panel lines.

PHOTO: Rolls-Royce

Despite this, the new Ghost has a larger presence than before, being longer and wider than the previous one. However, thanks to the carmaker’s new aluminium spaceframe, the Ghost has 50:50 weight distribution.

The latest platform is stiffer than the one that underpinned the older model, helping the new Ghost achieve the brand’s “magic carpet ride”.

Feature-Filled

As expected, the latest Rolls-Royce Ghost comes with a long list of features.

The doors are now powered and can be electronically opened and closed. This is useful for backseat occupants, who would otherwise have to deal with hefty rear doors.

Inside, the components have been tuned to a specific resonant frequency to give the interior a serene atmosphere. More than 100kg of acoustic insulation has also been installed in the Ghost.

PHOTO: Rolls-Royce

In front of the driver is a 7×3 high-resolution heads-up display. The numerous safety features include a four-camera system that can provide a bird’s-eye view of the car, active cruise control and cross-traffic warning.

Occupants in the rear have a Champagne fridge with two settings – one for vintage champagne and another for non-vintage ones.

For audiophiles, there is a Bespoke 1300-watt audio system with 18-speakers.

All-wheel-drive is now standard along with rear-wheel-steering, which should help the Rolls-Royce Ghost feel more manoeuvrable in built-up areas.

A larger lounge

The Rolls-Royce Ghost Extended is aimed at clients seeking even more lounging room.

It offers 170mm more space than the “regular” Ghost. Rolls-Royce says that the Ghost Extended has more legroom than any four-seat saloon, except for the Phantom Extended.

The Ghost Extended offers passengers an extra 17cm of space.

PHOTO: Rolls-Royce

Drive and Suspension

Motivating the Ghost is a twin-turbocharged 6.75-litre V12. Capable of 563hp (420kW) and 850Nm, it propels both the Ghost and Ghost Extended from rest to 100km/h in 4.8 seconds. Top speed is 250km/h.

To pamper occupants, the Ghost is equipped with the world’s first Planar Suspension System. It also features high-volume, self-levelling air suspension.

Alongside these components is the Flagbearer system, which uses cameras to read the road ahead and prepare the suspension for any changes in the road surface.

PHOTO: Rolls-Royce

Pricing & Availability

The Rolls-Royce Ghost starts from $1,258,888, while the Ghost Extended is priced from $1,398,888.

