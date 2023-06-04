Rolls-Royce introduces Cullinan Black Badge Blue Shadow Private Collection

GOODWOOD, UK - Rolls-Royce has unveiled the Cullinan Black Badge Blue Shadow Private Collection, a special limited edition bespoke version of its Cullinan luxury SUV. The Blue Shadow is inspired by the Karman Line, the invisible boundary 62 miles (100km) above the Earth’s surface, where outer space begins.

PHOTO: CarBuyer

As such, the Blue Shadow is limited to just 62 units worldwide, all of which have already been allocated to its clientele. Rolls-Royce did not name specifics, but states that Singapore is one of the countries to get the Blue Shadow, along with other Asia-Pacific markets like Japan, South Korea and Australia.

PHOTO: CarBuyer

One of the highlights of the Blue Shadow is the Stardust Blue exterior paintwork, which is a bespoke colour made specifically for this model. There is a clear space theme running throughout the car, with Rolls-Royce claiming that the finish of the grille surround and aero bumper are inspired by those of the tiles used on the Nasa Space Shuttle.

PHOTO: CarBuyer

The Spirit of Ecstasy badge meanwhile is created from titanium using 3D printing techniques, and is finished with a thin layer of blue-tinted lacquer which adds pearlescence while revealing the titanium’s grained texture. Finally, the Black Badge logo and ‘Blue Shadow Private Collection’ name are also engraved at the base of the Spirit of Ecstasy, and filled in Charles Blue.

PHOTO: CarBuyer

Inside, the Blue Shadow’s fascia and door panels reflect the transition from blue sky to dark space, and Rolls-Royce states that this effect was created using six layers of paint, combining five different shades of blue with a deep black hue to produce a three-dimensional effect.

It is then finished with a clear-coat layer incorporating blue and clear glass particles to add further depth and lustre. The fascia is completed with a bespoke clock, unique to the Private Collection, which features light blue anodised details and ‘Blue Shadow’ engraving.

PHOTO: CarBuyer

The famed Rolls-Royce Starlight headline has been reimagined for the Blue Shadow, and features an intricate Moon embroidery, surrounded by an array of ‘stars’, totalling 1,183 in total (799 white and 384 blue). The embroidery incorporates five different colours of thread, representing the Moon’s surface with its multitude of craters in three dimensions.

PHOTO: CarBuyer

The seats of the Blue Shadow also feature a unique perforated effect, inspired by the view of Earth from space, specifically representing the land, sea and clouds. The pattern is also reflected on the folding seat back picnic tables, which is finished in Piano Black veneer and incorporate a glass sparkle finish.

PHOTO: CarBuyer

Each Cullinan Black Badge Blue Shadow Private Collection comes with a set of bespoke accessories that include an exclusive indoor car cover and a unique luggage set that echos the car’s unique bespoke craftsmanship. Customers can also order an exact 1:8 scale replica of their car, complete with fully functioning exterior and interior lights, opening and closing coach doors and an interior recreating all the Collection details.

This article was first published in CarBuyer.