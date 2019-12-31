Sad goodbye to JB's Hello Kitty Town theme park

ISKANDAR PUTERI - It was an emotional farewell for Iman Najwa Hazimi during her visit to Sanrio's Hello Kitty Town theme park here before it shuts down for good.

Imam, 26, was among the first few employees of the theme park when it opened back in 2012.

"It was my first job ever and I was about 19 years old when I packed my bags and left my hometown in Klang for the job opportunity at the theme park.

"I worked here for about two years and made a lot of life-long friends on the job," she said at the theme park yesterday.

Iman was visiting the theme park for the last time with a group of friends, who were also former staff.

Visitors have gone to the theme park in the past few days, snapping pictures and selfies with their family and friends before the theme park closes it doors for the last time today.

Accountant Nur Wahida Hashim, 27, who is also a fan of Hello Kitty, said the theme park's closing was a great loss to the tourism industry here.

"Many visitors, especially die-hard Hello Kitty fans, used to travel long distances to experience the theme park.

It is sad that we have to see it close down so soon, especially as Visit Johor and Visit Malaysia Year 2020 is just about to begin," she said.

Wahida, who visited the theme park on its last few days of operation with her colleagues, said the experience had brought about some nostalgic childhood memories.