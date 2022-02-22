Safe sanctuaries: 6 wildlife destinations free from animal abuse

According to global charity World Animal Protection, three out of four wildlife tourist attractions are responsible for some form of animal abuse. And it is these pseudo sanctuaries that make the news with reports of mistreatment and cruelty. But we rarely hear about the well-run establishments that are beacons of best practice.

A minority they may be, but these not-for-profit operations provide safe havens by prioritising welfare based on humane treatment, expert veterinary care, nutrition and ensuring that all “residents” have appropriate living space. Here are six sanctuaries that don’t teach elephants to kick footballs or orangutans to ride bicycles.

Laos was once known as the Kingdom of Lan Xang – the Land of a Million Elephants . There are only about 800 left, a number still in decline due to deforestation and poaching. Established in 2010, the Elephant Conservation Centre, in Sayaboury, is home to 34 pachyderms rescued from the logging industry. Supported by the local government, which provided the land, and funded by visitor donations, the facility boasts the only elephant hospital in the country and employs a qualified veterinary surgeon and on-site biologist.

The camp combines conservation of habitat and wildlife (Asian elephants are an endangered species) and promotes ethical tourism. Visitors aren’t allowed to ride the giant tuskers but they are encouraged to stay overnight – or longer – to fully appreciate the ongoing rehabilitation and breeding programmes.

Accommodation is in the form of rustic bungalows set amid 250 hectares of protected forest. Transport from the world heritage listed city of Luang Prabang takes two hours by minivan.

Malaysia’s Sepilok Orangutan Rehabilitation Centre is home to between 60 and 80 “people of the forest”. The primates live in 43 sq km of protected rainforest in Sabah , Northern Borneo. The pioneering reserve was founded in 1964 by Englishwoman Barbara Harrison with the aim of rescuing and rehabilitating orangutans that had been victims of the illegal pet trade, deforestation or poaching.

Staff teach the orangutans essential skills – such as foraging and how to recognise predators – that they will need to survive in the wild, a process that can take as long as a decade. Make a note of feeding times, which photographers shouldn’t miss, then wander along the wooden walkways – you will soon be joined by a curious ape or two.

Visitors are not allowed to approach or handle the primates due to the risk of disease transmission – and also because they are about seven times stronger than humans.

Hidden in Phuket’s only remaining rainforest, the Gibbon Rehabilitation Project is a rescue sanctuary dedicated to preparing its resident apes for the day they can be returned to the wild.

So far, about 50 have been relocated. Visitors can watch the gibbons from the viewing area but interaction, including petting one of mankind’s closest living relatives, is forbidden. In fact, it is the very behaviour the centre is educating people against.

For decades, gibbons have been hunted, captured and sold into the tourism industry, where they serve as (often drugged) selfie props in bars and as alcohol-swigging, chain-smoking street show performers.

Run by Thai staff and volunteers, the rehabilitation project is funded entirely by donations, gift shop proceeds and gibbon sponsorship programmes.

Tasikoki Wildlife Rescue Centre is in North Sulawesi, close to international wildlife trafficking routes. Hundreds of illegally traded birds, reptiles, primates and other mammals being smuggled out of Indonesia are seized by customs officials and transferred to the facility. Here they are provided with health care and monitored by vets and animal-behaviour biologists.

The aim is to return the creatures to their natural habitat – if it hasn’t already been destroyed. Over the past year and a half, income streams have been hit hard by travel restrictions introduced to combat the Covid-19 pandemic. Revenue, which is usually generated by tourists, visiting volunteers and school groups (the centre works in partnership with Hong Kong’s English Schools Foundation, among others) has dried up.

The shortfall has resulted in staff salaries going unpaid and a nationwide spike in food prices is causing problems; there are more than 400 mouths to feed.

Only 40 minutes from the centre of Brisbane, Australia, Lone Pine Koala Sanctuary makes for more of a suburban day out than a trek into remote rainforest. Opened in 1927 as a refuge for sick, injured and orphaned koalas – a species the government listed as endangered this month – the woodland reserve is home to about 70 native Australian animal species.

Visitors come to meet, hand-feed and be photographed holding one of the 130 koalas but they can also enjoy birds of prey shows, working sheepdog round-ups and get up close (but not too close) to the resident crocodiles. So why is cuddling a koala in Brisbane any different to hugging a gibbon in a Thai beach resort?

Lone Pine is a self-funding research centre with proceeds from entry fees and other sales reinvested into the animals’ health, welfare and living conditions. For example, there are strict rules governing how long the koalas can be handled (no more than 30 minutes per day for a maximum of three consecutive days), and should any of the eucalyptus leaf-loving cuties show signs of wanting a break from their adoring human fans, they are relocated immediately.

In 2005, Vietnam outlawed the extraction and sale of bear bile, which is used in traditional Vietnamese medicine, although bile farmers are still allowed to keep animals and can operate legally until 2025. Visitors to Cuc Phuong National Park, the country’s largest nature reserve, should add nearby Bear Sanctuary Ninh Binh to the itinerary.

Developed by global animal welfare charity Four Paws, the three and half-hectare (soon to be 10-hectare) rescue centre provides a natural environment (dens, wading pools, climbing platforms) for bears that have spent years in dark, cramped cages.

Besides teaching about the horrific bile-extraction business (herbal and synthetic alternatives have been available since the 1950s), the sanctuary organises education programmes aimed at raising awareness of other animal welfare issues and biodiversity conservation. Visitors can observe the Asiatic black bears in their outdoor enclosures from the safety of a 300-metre skywalk.

For once, it is the humans who are caged in.

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.