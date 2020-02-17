Sarawak the most romantic state in Malaysia; Kelantan & Terengganu not so much

Sarawak has been ranked the state with the most romantic Malaysians.
PHOTO: Tourism Malaysia
Chester Chin
The Star/Asia News Network

When it comes to showing love and affection, Sarawakians have no qualms about wearing their hearts on their sleeves. This is according to the results of a new study which ranked Sarawak as the most romantic state in Malaysia.

Johor and Sabah took second and third place respectively on the list.

The study, conducted by international e-commerce platform Picodi.com, checked the statistics of "romantic" queries on the internet in all states and created the ranking of the most romantic places in Malaysia.

The queries list consisted of terms like "Valentine's Day", "love confession", "flowers", "love", and others which would typically be associated with Valentine's Day.

"During the period before Valentine's Day, the frequency of searching these queries increased in the whole of Malaysia. However, in some places, interest surprising their significant other increased even more, and in some - notably less," Picodi.com explained, in a statement.

Among all states, the lowest interest in Valentine's Day and all connected to it was noted among residents of Putrajaya, coming in at last place.

Kelantan and Terengganu turned out to be quite unromantic as well, taking 15th and 14th place respectively.

The research was based on a comparison of the increase in popularity of various keywords between the period of January and February last year, according to Google archived data.

Below is the full ranking of romantic Malaysian states.

  1. Sarawak
  2. Johor
  3. Sabah
  4. Perak
  5. Penang
  6. Negri Sembilan
  7. Kedah
  8. Kuala Lumpur
  9. Pahang
  10. Labuan
  11. Melaka
  12. Perlis
  13. Selangor
  14. Terengganu
  15. Kelantan
  16. Putrajaya
