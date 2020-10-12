Scientist maps the world's quiet places, From Taiwan to South America

In 2003, the world went eerily silent for Gordon Hempton. For an acoustic ecologist, losing his hearing was the equivalent of a footballer having a leg snatched away; not only was he out of work, he felt isolated and frustrated.

To compensate for the lack of auditory input, his mind began to produce its own sounds, a condition that would become nightmarish. Eighteen months later, as his hearing was gradually returning, he vowed to save the world’s quiet places.

After years of campaigning, in 2018, Hempton launched Quiet Parks International (QPI).

The non-profit is dedicated to protecting silent spaces, from the Zabalo River area in Ecuador (QPI’s first designated “wilderness quiet park”) to Taiwan and the Yangmingshan National Park in its capital, Taipei (the first “urban quiet park”).

“In a very weird way, I lived through the future when I lost my hearing. I became aware of what the world will sound like if quiet disappears,” says Hempton, 67, from his bolt-hole in Joyce, Washington state, where he is sheltering from the wildfires that have been devastating the United States’ west coast. “As soon as I got my hearing back I pledged to myself that I will make a difference.”

Dusk over the Zabalo River in Ecuador. PHOTO: South China Morning Post

Out of this pledge was born, on Earth Day, 2005, One Square Inch of Silence, a slice of wilderness in the Hoh Rainforest, in Washington’s Olympic National Park, that was declared the least noise-polluted place in the US.

The peace did not last long, however. “Soon, air traffic out of Seattle airport tripled. More devastatingly, the US Navy decided to fly its Growler jets and conduct war exercises over a World Heritage Site in total disregard for preservation,” says Hempton. “The quiet was destroyed.”

The acoustic ecologist needed guidance. “I know it sounds strange but I went back to the quiet to ask questions and for advice. The quiet immediately answered. It told me that quiet should be for everyone,” he says. That was the genesis of QPI, which also came into being on an Earth Day.

QPI’s aim is to identify places free from human-made noise and certify them for preservation. “We use sound level metres and sound recordings and two trained observers for three days, 24/7” to assess an area, says Hempton.

Lists are being compiled in six categories: Wilderness quiet parks; urban quiet parks; marine quiet parks; quiet trails; quiet residences and communities; and quiet stays (hotels and resorts).

QPI has so far identified 262 spaces across the world that it believes should be protected and will evaluate them in a phased manner. Ten – in the US, Poland, Namibia, Peru, South Africa, Argentina, Italy and Canada – are close to being awarded titles.

“In the next 10 years, we would like to have 50 such places,” says Hempton. Asked whether Hong Kong has been assessed, he says: “We are a young non-profit and the world is big. We do seek a QPI rep in Hong Kong. Any suggestions?”

Man-made noise is, in a manner of speaking, a silent killer. Numerous studies highlight the adverse effects of noise pollution on human health. According to a study published in 2011 by the World Health Organisation: “The health impacts of environmental noise are a growing concern. At least one million healthy life years are lost every year from traffic-related noise in the Western part of Europe [alone].”

The study found clear “evidence on the relationship between environmental noise and health effects, including cardiovascular disease, cognitive impairment, sleep disturbance, tinnitus, and annoyance”.

Hempton became intrigued by sound in his 20s and, for the past 37 years, has circled the globe examining the relationship between the sonic environment and its social, cultural and ecological impact.

He struggled for funding in the early years but has since visited every continent except Antarctica “in pursuit of Earth’s rarest nature sounds” in a personal capacity and as a consultant for the likes of Apple, Microsoft and the Smithsonian Museum.

“Wherever you hear nature sounds in a product or museum exhibit, the producer needs advice about how the product should sound and also needs a source of sounds. I provide both. This has become a billion-dollar industry and there are only perhaps a dozen consulting acoustic ecologists in the world that can adequately fulfil client needs, so we are very busy and getting busier given the science that now recognises that nature sounds are as important as clean air and water for the health of both wildlife and humans.”

The science may recognise it, but getting other people to appreciate what they’re missing is another thing altogether.

Acoustic ecologist Gordon Hempton is on a quest to save the world’s quiet places. PHOTO: Shawn Parkin

“We say peace and quiet in the same breath, but there’s hardly any of it. People ask me why it is important. When there are more pressing issues such as climate change, habitat loss, world hunger, species extinction, why should they care about quiet?” Hempton says.

“I tell them that when we save quiet, we save everything else. Wildlife cannot exist in noisy places – [animals] cannot hear each other or predators, so they go extinct or migrate to other places.”

And Hempton points to the psychological value for humans. “When we go to quiet places we find the healthiest places in nature, places that have most oxygen, a stable ecosystem, the highest biodiversity. A healthy place lets us breathe, and think – it is a transformative experience. When people are by themselves, at least for some time, they become hopeful, optimistic.”

Humans are increasingly losing the ability to enjoy quiet spaces, though, with more than half the world’s population living in urban areas. That number is projected to reach 68 per cent in the next 20 years, which is why Yangmingshan and those areas yet to be dubbed “urban quiet parks” by QPI are so important.

Spread over nearly 114 sq km (44 sq miles), the Taipei park has a gently undulating landscape with lush foliage, hot springs, fumaroles, carpets of flowers, hiking trails and even a dormant volcano.

“Yangmingshan is near Taipei so I did not have to travel far to head to somewhere peaceful and quiet,” says Singapore-based blogger Michelle Lim Minqi, aka The Munching Traveller, who visited last year, during the cherry blossom season . “All you have to do is to take a short hike to other areas within the park and you’ll find numerous pockets of tranquillity.”

“There is definitely a need for quiet spaces in urban areas, especially in cities where skyscrapers and vehicles abound,” says Lim. “For busy workaholics, having quiet spaces close to their offices and homes is a haven, as they don’t have to travel too far to get some peace and quiet.”

Above all, Hempton sees quiet as a vital element to the symphony of life. “Great symphonic performances include quiet and loud passages – each defines the other.

“We just want to preserve the choice of experiencing noise or quiet.”

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.