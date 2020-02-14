Second time's the sweetest: Former divorcee finds love again with caring colleague

Over soft drinks and doughnuts, retiree Ahmad Zabidi Omar, 55, and his wife, Norzalina Haron, 54, beam with joy as they share stories about their granddaughters - Ajwa Dayana Lo, four, and Adni Dayana Lo, one, recent birthday party.

Norzalina whips out her handphone and proudly shares photos of the Frozen-themed birthday party. There were over 40 guests at the event, including their six children, and a host of relatives.

Retired now, they dote over their five grandchildren. When the loving couple aren't busy with family, they enjoy going on excursions together.

"Two years ago, we travelled to Mecca to perform the umrah. This year, my husband and I are planning a trip to either New Zealand or the Balkans. My husband says he is planning something special for me," says Norzalina, a former senior executive.

Ahmad and Norzalina have been happily married for 29 years, but their love story almost didn't happen.When they met, Norzalina was still hurting from her first marriage and distrusting of men. Ahmad's family disapproved of him courting a divorcee with a son in tow.

But Ahmad refused to be dissuaded by a sceptical Norzalina or his angry family, and persisted on his quest for true love.

"I was initially scared to commit to another relationship. I didn't trust men after my divorce. I wasn't sure which guy was serious about me or out to have fun. I worried about issues like trust, lack of communication, disagreements on finances and parenting roles.

Another concern was if my future husband would take good care of my son, " recalls Norzalina who was cautious about embarking on a new relationship.

She had learnt her lesson too well.

"When I was 19, I went against my parents' wishes and plunged into marriage. I didn't think it through. The divorce left me scarred and I told myself I'd never remarry," says Norzalina who never imagined she'd have a second shot at love after her first marriage ended in divorce in 1989. Back then, she was just 22 years old, with a two-year-old son in tow.

But then Ahmad started working with her. They got to know each other, and soon he started pursuing a romantic relationship with her.