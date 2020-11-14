The secret to being happy: This monk has the answers

We have been seeking happiness ever since humankind evolved past the stage of simple survival. Philosophers from Aristotle to Bertrand Russell have discussed it, Thomas Jefferson wrote the right to pursue it into the American Declaration of Independence, and psychologists spent the best part of the last century trying to help us achieve it.

No one, though – not psychologists, philosophers nor neuroscientists – have been able to define what the nebulous feeling of happiness actually is. The happiness surveys that sometimes grab the headlines don’t even try to define it – they simply ask respondents to describe how happy they feel.

In his book A Monk’s Guide to Happiness , Gelong Thubten, a Buddhist monk based in the UK, gives his view on the subject. The one-time hellraiser entered a Tibetan Buddhist monastery in Scotland to rid himself of stress and fatigue, then converted to Buddhism and became a monk.

His book looks at how to remove the causes of unhappiness, and explains what constitutes happiness. It also provides a guide to the meditation techniques that he says will make us happy.

The best way to achieve happiness is to stop trying to find it, he says. “When we search for happiness, the searching becomes the problem. We are always hungry for something when we are looking for happiness – we are always searching for something more. We don’t ever feel happy because we are continually looking ahead, hoping to find something better. We are never satisfied with what we have.”

Buddhists believe that happiness is our natural state – our brains are wired to be happy. To find happiness, we must simply free ourselves of the daily distractions that obscure it from us through meditation.

“The practice of meditation brings inner relaxation,” Thubten says. “If you free yourself from the need to find happiness, you will find that it was already there.”

Psychologists such as Professor Sonja Lyubomirsky, an expert in the psychology of happiness at the University of California Riverside in the US, say that happiness is an internal state of mind that is relatively disconnected from the outside world, as long as we feel safe and have enough to eat.

Thubten echoes that view: “A situation itself is not intrinsically happy or unhappy. It’s how our mind views the situation that makes it seem happy or unhappy. Finding happiness involves freeing ourselves from the way our thoughts and emotions control us. When we are in a difficult situation, it’s our thoughts about that situation that really torment us, not the situation itself.”

Psychologists have expressed similar opinions. Our perception of events, and the resulting emotions, may not actually match what is taking place, Lyubomirsky writes in The Myths of Happiness . We should not take our emotions and feelings at face value, as they may be deceiving us, she says. What’s more, our minds change the way they view a bad situation over time, so that we can get on with our lives.

Professor Sonja Lyubomirsky.

Psychologists favour psychoanalysis, but for a Buddhist, meditation is the key to managing thoughts and emotions.

“If you meditate, you can learn to be less controlled by negative thoughts and negative emotions,” Thubten says. “You can transform how you feel about situations by meditating. That is the key to happiness. Through meditation, we can develop a more flexible mind, so we can make the best of difficult situations, and not be tormented by them.”

Most people believe that when you meditate, your mind goes blank, but that is not the case, Thubten explains. You simply become less controlled by your thoughts.

“Meditation allows you to let your thoughts pass by. It’s a bit like watching traffic. A car might stop in front of you, but you don’t have to get into it. You can just let it drive on. If you let your thoughts pass by, you are freed from their power over you. That is the way to happiness,” he says.

Thubten quotes a poem by Zen Buddhism teacher Shunryu Suzuki in his book to illustrate that point:

You’re like a house

Leave the front door and back door open

Allow your thoughts to come and go

Just don’t serve them tea

Meditation may be a path to happiness – but what is happiness? Psychologists and philosophers have said happiness flows from caring relationships, a sense of purpose, and having the freedom and means to determine your future, among other things.

Freedom is an important part of the Buddhist definition of happiness, Thubten says. Freeing the mind from desire underlies that concept.

“When I talk about happiness, I’m not talking about a feeling of elation,” he says. “I look at it as a sense of freedom. When we get what we want in the material world, we are freed from having to chase it. You feel relieved because of your absence of need – you are not grasping after something, because you already have it … so you can relax.”

But feelings of satisfaction from possessing material goods don’t last, he says, as you will always want more. Buddhists refer to this need to possess as “grasping”.

“By meditating, you can cut out the middle man and go straight to the feeling of not needing something,” Thubten says. “Freed from this grasping, you can relax. You can be at peace with yourself.”

At a deeper level, it’s about compassion, he adds. “You are learning to have compassion towards yourself and others. You are learning how to find freedom from suffering, and you may be able to help others find that freedom. We can help make a more compassionate society.”

Neuroscientists have recently become interested in the changes that meditation may make to the brain, and research into meditation is growing apace. Some researchers have concluded that meditation changes the neural pathways in the brain – the way that information is transmitted.

Thubten often appears with a neuroscientist, Professor Ash Ranpura in the UK, to discuss such topics. The pair recently co-authored a book on mindfulness and neuroscience, How To Be Human: The Manual, with American-British comedian Ruby Wax.

“The neuroplasticity of the brain means that people can change,” Thubten says. “If you train in a mental attitude again and again, that becomes who you are. You are building new pathways into your character, in your behaviour, and they become a reality. You can learn to be a more compassionate person, or a more calm person. It’s just like taking your body to a gym – you grow muscles. It’s the same for the mind.”

Professor Ash Ranpura.

The meditation techniques work even if you don’t believe in Buddhism’s spiritual aspects, Thubten says. For Buddhists, mindfulness is the returning of the focus to the breath during meditation after the mind has wandered – but that’s not how the term is used in the wider world.

“Mindfulness is used by people who want to use the techniques, but don’t want to take on the Eastern philosophies or Buddhist ideas that go with them,” Thubten says. “It doesn’t matter what we call it – it’s just great that more people are doing it. The world needs more calm people.”

