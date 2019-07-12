Seriously, you don't need to be rich to see the world: 10 no-nonsense, practical tips for anyone with a tight budget

Read also

You'll get to work on an organic farm, and they pay for your stay in return.

More than a chance to see places you'd never thought you visit (WWOOF has a global network of affiliated farms), you're introduced to a lifestyle that has been forgotten but is worth its weight in gold.

Getting daily doses of fresh air in the great outdoors, it could do you a world of good.

USE CREDIT POINTS

Thanks to the founder of The Points Guy, we were introduced to the gold mine of credit points, which when accumulated, get you free trips.

It might seem complicated, and yes, you need credit cards to do it, but it's pretty awesome to have someone give you a trip. If you fancy travel hacking, give this a shot.

But at their website, they've refined this process for easier access. If you can wrap your head around it, go for it.

GO ON A CYCLE TOUR

All you need to start with is a passport and a bicycle. Many people have begun cycle tours from their front door. We're not talking about tours that charge to bring you through lovely mountain roads.