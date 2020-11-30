Sexual harassment victims in China given a voice by exhibition that plays audio of their stories

Inside a darkened room in Beijing, a large photograph of a man’s face peers out from a white background.

The room is filled with the sound of monologues recorded by victims of sexual harassment, playing on a loop from speakers arranged on the floor of the exhibition gallery. A giant mosaic of the English word “Resist” can be seen in one corner.

This is an exhibition called “Her Story – Eliminating Gender Violence 2020”, opened by feminist activists in Beijing on Nov 25, The International Day For the Elimination of Violence Against Women. It continues at the Beijing France Cultural Centre until Dec 1.

One of the curators, who only wants to be referred to as Jing, says exhibitions about sexual abuse and violence against women are not welcomed by the authorities in China. An earlier version of this project, called #MeToo, was shown in five locations last year.

When it reached Guangzhou, in southern China, the exhibition was shut down after a day and a half. In Chengdu, southwest China, the police showed up after a week and confiscated all the installations.

China‘s #MeToo movement began in early 2018, when Luo Xixi, a Beihang University graduate, publicised allegations of sexual harassment against her former professor Chen Xiaowu. Afterwards, other Chinese women spoke out about sexual misconduct by men in positions of power.

Drawings of accused sexual harassers.

The movement has spread beyond campuses, to media, NGOs, business and other areas. In 2019, reports of such cases dropped off and many started wondering whether the movement still had momentum, Jing said. At that time, activists collected stories from victims, and wondered if they could do an exhibition.

This exhibition contains most of the exhibits from last year’s #MeToo installations, as well as new ones on the theme of domestic violence during the Covid-19 outbreak, when women were often confined at home during lockdowns and had even less access to help than usual.

One of Jing‘s favourite installations was a display of #MeToo stories on a length of barbed wire. The victims recorded their stories and these were played on loop on Bluetooth speakerphones, hidden underneath the wire. Their stories were also printed out in text form and pasted on top of the wire.

When visitors enter the room, all they hear is a buzzing sound – caused by 30 speakerphones playing at once. Only when they bend down, close to the wire, can they hear individual stories.

“It‘s almost as if the victims were speaking in front of you,” Jing said. “It has quite an impact.” The photograph of the man peering out from a white background is a composite image based on the faces of more than 10 individuals accused of sexual harassment since 2018.

This giant mosaic of the word ‘Resist’ was put together by organisers and volunteers.

A close-up of drawings of sexual harassers.

What she enjoyed most about the exhibition is that it‘s not just an artistic work, it’s mostly stories of victims and activists, told in an artistic way. “The entire exhibition is like a movement,” she said.

Jing thinks that in mainland China, there‘s some space for discussion and activism regarding violence against women and other gender issues. However, a lot of basic support is still lacking.

“The laws are incomplete, execution is deficient. For example, we have had an anti-domestic-violence law for four years, but it’s been poorly implemented,” she says. “The government, or those in power, never actively pushes for change. Most of the time they only do so because of pressure from the public.”

Petitions from members of the public urging sexual harassers to turn themselves in.

This month, the Chinese public became enraged over the death of a woman in Shandong province, northeast China, who, a court heard, was beaten to death by her in-laws last year after long-term abuse for not bearing a child. Just last month, there were also discussions around popular Tibetan vlogger Lamu, who was set on fire by her ex-husband and died in hospital.

When victims do stand up, they face a lot of public pressure, Jing says, and art exhibitions like this can help give them a voice. “There‘s too little space for activism in society,” she said. “Even if the victims’ rights are being infringed, they can’t speak out. That’s a problem.”

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.