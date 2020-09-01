Shake it off: How tension release exercises help pain, stress

Have you ever found yourself shaking involuntarily like a leaf after a severe shock or fright, or in moments of extreme excitement and joy?

Perhaps you've had "knocking knees" when you were too anxious, maybe before having to speak in public.

If so, you have experienced neurogenic tremors, the body's way of naturally releasing trauma or tension.

"Shaking it off" may look odd, even weak, but many people have found it to do good. That's where TRE comes in.

WHAT IS TRE?

Tension and trauma releasing exercises (TRE) are a series of seven exercises that help the body release deep muscular patterns of stress or tension.

These simple exercises evoke a muscular shaking process in the body.

When this shaking mechanism, known as a neurogenic tremor, is activated in a safe, controlled environment, the body is encouraged to return to a state of natural balance.

The exercises were developed by David Berceli, a trained social worker who spent many years working in high conflict areas.

He spent much time in bomb shelters and noticed that everyone made the same involuntary response when bombs began falling - they put their hands over their head and curled into a fetal position.

"He said that if there is a universal contraction response to stress, there should be a universal relaxation," says Anne Cousin, a certified TRE provider at Balance Health in Hong Kong's Central business area who is originally from France.

"One day, when the bombs began to hit, the child he was holding in his arms began to shake. None of the adults were shaking, but all the children were. This, he concluded, must be the universal response."

IF IT'S A NATURAL RESPONSE, WHY DON'T WE ALL SHAKE?