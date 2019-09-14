She banished depression, anxiety, with exercise, better diet

Georgia Toon is living proof that eating better and exercising regularly can help keep anxiety and depression at bay.

The 27-year-old teacher, who has been living in Hong Kong for two years, had been overweight from her teens and suffered emotionally because of it.

At 21 years old she weighed her heaviest - 104kg (229lb) - but since changing her diet and taking up exercise, she has shed about 30kg and does not experience the anxiety and low moods that she used to have.

When she was 21 years old, Toon weighed her heaviest, at 104kg. PHOTO: South China Morning Post

"I've always been good-natured and confident, but when I was carrying all that extra weight, I felt very anxious, self-conscious, and sometimes depressed," the UK native says. "I'd avoid social events and hide my body under layers of clothes. I compared myself to others and would beat myself up emotionally if I pigged out."

She admits to feeling angry with herself a lot, also.

"It was easy to feel down and I had many low points because I was eating so poorly and was in such bad shape. Finally, I decided to put an end to the mental struggle and worked to transform my body and improve my health."

Experts are increasingly finding that, just as we take measures to stave off physical illness, there is a lot we can do to safeguard our emotional well-being and minimise our risk of developing depression, anxiety and other mental health problems.

Since changing her diet and taking up exercise, Toon has shed about 30kg. PHOTO: South China Morning Post

Depression is one of the most prevalent of all the mental health conditions affecting Hongkongers today, affecting one in six residents, or 16.6 per cent of the population, says Dr Adrian Low Eng-ken, a Hong Kong-based psychologist.

Anxiety is a big problem, too. The conditions can coexist, but they are different, with the former characterised by a low mood, a feeling of sadness and a general loss of interest in things, and the latter by feelings of worry, nervousness, or unease about something with an uncertain outcome.

Depression and anxiety may be inherited or have biological triggers; however, in many instances, factors to do with one's situation, environment or lifestyle trigger them.