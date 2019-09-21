Should you be friends with your child?

"My daughter and I are best friends, we are really close."

We often hear this from friends, relatives, and colleagues. But is it really something that you should do? Well, the answer is yes and no.

Being friends with your child has its pros and cons.

On the one hand, they might confide in you more than before.

But on the other hand, being friendly would mean lifting off the boundary between you and your child. The authoritative hand that you had as a parent goes away.

CONFUSING FOR YOUR CHILD

According to child psychologist Nicole Beurkens, becoming friends with your child might confuse him or her.

They might think that the need to now apply the same rules of friendship to their parents.

For instance, they might feel the need to help and advise their parents.

Children need discipline and boundaries in their lives.

Without them, if say your child makes a mistake and does not get a stern warning, he or she will always be in the wrong.

It is important to establish the outcome for doing the wrong thing at a young age.