Should you discuss your sex life with your friends?

Watching reruns of Sex and The City over the years has always made us wonder what it’d be like if we were that open with our friends about our sex lives.

But sharing your intimate secrets isn’t always good or bad and it certainly isn’t for everyone. Here’s what you should consider before you reveal TMI.

Who is she?

Before you say anything, keep in mind who this other person is.

How close are you to her?

Chances are you won’t be blabbing to someone you’ve only known for a few months.

And what is this friend like – is she very private about her own life? Or does she share every single detail with you, whether you ask for it or not?

Is she squeamish about sex or does she use sexual innuendo at every opportunity? Only you know what your friend is like so whether or not you choose to share would depend on each individual relationship and personality.

Does she have issues?

In some instances, talking about your sex life with your friend will bring you both closer, especially if both of you are in loving, sexual relationships. And even more if you’ve grown up together — it’s one way to bond as adults, whereas you used to share details about your crushes years ago.

However, it might be a different story altogether if your friend is going through a difficult patch.

Perhaps she’s just got divorced or she and her husband have been trying for a baby for a long time with no results. Steamy sex stories might not be what she’s in the mood for so be considerate and don’t spill if that’s the case.

Not online, please

No matter how comfortable you are with talking about details of your sex life on social media, there are some things you just shouldn’t share online and intimate information is one of them. So keep your discussions about the size of your man’s package or how you had the best orgasm ever to your BFF in person only.

What about guy friends?

No matter how close you are, you should pretty much never share details about your sex life with a (straight) male friend. You don’t ever want him to imagine you in the throes of passion (and vice versa) so avoid revealing such information to him lest things get awkward between you.

