Is Shu Qi's viral Taiwan noodle bar in Hong Kong worth it?

The interior of Kiki Noodle Bar in IFC, Central.
PHOTO: South China Morning Post
Snow Xia
South China Morning Post

Three Taiwanese celebrities - Shu Qi, Pauline Lan Xinmei and Matilda Tao Ching-ying - recently opened two new branches of Kiki Noodle Bar in Hong Kong, after the first, in Taiwan, went viral on social media.

The Hong Kong shops have teamed up with three-Michelin-star chef Albert Au Kwok-keung to create special dishes.

Three of us arrived at Kiki in Central at 6pm on a Tuesday when just a few customers were dining.

The shop - decorated in white and pale wood - has large windows so you can look into the open kitchen.

PHOTO: South China Morning Post

The signature dish, abalone and fish maw noodle soup (HK$138 (S$24.30)), was created by Au, who is the youngest Chinese chef of a three-Michelin-star restaurant (The Eight in Macau).

Made from pork bone and chicken simmered for hours, the soup base had a rich taste and was gelatinous and not greasy.

The two abalone in the broth were chewy, elastic and smooth, while the fish maw didn't taste fishy, and absorbed the taste of the soup. Chinese cabbage added a fresh flavour to the broth.

We also had a combo (HK$148) with Sichuan-style beef noodle soup, steamed chicken with sesame and black pepper, and white peach oolong tea.

Compared with the abalone and fish maw noodle soup, this combo is much saltier.

PHOTO: South China Morning Post

The thick pieces of beef were layered with tendon and well cooked, and the broth was spicy, numbing and savoury - and too salty.

The noodles were chewy, and the Chinese cabbage was slightly overcooked.

PHOTO: South China Morning Post

But the steamed chicken was delicious - fresh, tender and juicy.

The sauce, made with sesame and black pepper, enhanced the aroma of the chicken.

PHOTO: South China Morning Post

The white peach juice was cool, refreshing and not too sweet, and it soothed my tongue after the spicy noodles.

Kiki Noodle Bar, Shop 2017, 2/F, IFC, 1 Harbour View Street, Central, tel: 2114 3426. Open: 11am-10pm.

This article was first published in South China Morning Post

More about
Hong Kong restaurant review celebrities

TRENDING

Bus, train fares to rise by 7% from Dec 28; hike capped at 4 cents per trip for 1 in 2 Singaporeans
Bus, train fares to rise by 7% from Dec 28; hike capped at 4 cents per trip for 1 in 2 Singaporeans
These HDB flats have walls that wow
These HDB flats have walls that wow
Miss Universe Singapore 2018 finalist joins pageant again this year
Miss Universe Singapore 2018 finalist joins pageant again this year
Cecilia Cheung finally reveals in a video what her third son, Marcus, looks like
Cecilia Cheung finally reveals in a video what her third son, Marcus, looks like
5 scary places to test your bravery this Spooktober that&#039;s not USS Halloween Horror Nights
Cheap thrills that are just as scary as USS Halloween Horror Nights
Pedestrian, 53, dies 5 days after getting hit by cyclist along Sims Avenue
Pedestrian, 53, dies 5 days after getting hit by cyclist along Sims Avenue
Netizens accuse Faye Wong&#039;s 13-year-old daughter of visiting a nightclub
Netizens accuse Faye Wong's 13-year-old daughter of visiting a nightclub
Taiwan woman discovers boyfriend&#039;s third &#039;testicle&#039; - a tumour
Taiwan woman discovers boyfriend's third 'testicle' - a tumour
4 members of Indian family drown trying to take selfie in river
4 members of Indian family drown trying to take selfie in river
Cherry-picking: Woman ransacks strawberries in Malaysia supermarket, ignores staff when told to stop
Cherry-picking: Woman ransacks strawberries in Malaysia supermarket, ignores staff when told to stop
China dad tries to beat daughter&#039;s puppy to death over mounting vet bill
China dad tries to beat daughter's puppy to death over mounting vet bill
Parents steal another kid&#039;s bag in front of own daughter at Marina Square
Parents steal another kid's bag in front of own daughter at Marina Square

LIFESTYLE

5 sleep hacks that can help lose that belly fat
5 sleep hacks that can help lose that belly fat
5 best Taiwanese XL fried chicken in Singapore - Compare menus, prices and more
5 best Taiwanese XL fried chicken in Singapore - Compare menus, prices and more
10 Ikea meatballs for $1, 1-year free membership to Safra gyms &amp; other deals this week
10 Ikea meatballs for $1, 1-year free membership to Safra gyms & other deals this week
Events in October that Singapore millennials should add to their calendar
Events in October that Singapore millennials should add to their calendar

Home Works

How to make your mirror look extra special
How to make your mirror look extra special
9 small kitchen solutions for every kind of layout
9 small kitchen solutions for every kind of layout
Buying a resale flat? Here are 8 things to consider when choosing which unit to buy
Buying a resale flat? Here are 8 things to consider when choosing which unit to buy
8 cheaper alternatives to expensive interior design features
8 cheaper alternatives to expensive interior design features

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

&#039;Tastes like chestnut&#039;: Korean variety show host cuts durian in half and eats husk
'Tastes like chestnut': Korean variety show host cuts durian in half and eats husk
Athena Chu&#039;s fashion consultant is hubby Paul Wong and he isn&#039;t afraid to tell her when she looks fat
Athena Chu's fashion consultant is hubby Paul Wong and he isn't afraid to tell her when she looks fat
Whose fault is it? Boy dashes out, gets knocked down by car at Depot Walk
Police investigating accident involving 3-year-old boy along Depot Walk
Day6 changed their concert setlist because Singaporean fans asked
Day6 changed their concert setlist because Singaporean fans asked

SERVICES