Is Shu Qi's viral Taiwan noodle bar in Hong Kong worth it?

Three Taiwanese celebrities - Shu Qi, Pauline Lan Xinmei and Matilda Tao Ching-ying - recently opened two new branches of Kiki Noodle Bar in Hong Kong, after the first, in Taiwan, went viral on social media.

The Hong Kong shops have teamed up with three-Michelin-star chef Albert Au Kwok-keung to create special dishes.

Three of us arrived at Kiki in Central at 6pm on a Tuesday when just a few customers were dining.

The shop - decorated in white and pale wood - has large windows so you can look into the open kitchen.

PHOTO: South China Morning Post

The signature dish, abalone and fish maw noodle soup (HK$138 (S$24.30)), was created by Au, who is the youngest Chinese chef of a three-Michelin-star restaurant (The Eight in Macau).