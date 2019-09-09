Singapore could be Asia's next halal destination

PHOTO: AFP
The Jakarta Post/Asia News Network

Halal tourism is predicted to generate US$200 million (S$276 million) by 2020, kompas.com has reported.

Given such potential, three countries in Southeast Asia, namely Indonesia, Malaysia and Thailand, have been actively promoting halal tourism.

However, Indonesian Tourism Industry Association (GIPI) deputy head Panca Sarungu said that Singapore had the potential to become a new competitor in the halal tourism sector.

Panca said it was not difficult for Singapore to develop halal tourism as 5 per cent of the country's population was Muslim and Malay.

"They are used to handling halal tourism," he said.

Panca also mentioned that the government of Singapore had showed serious interest in developing this segment, citing the example of food courts in Changi International Airport that had separate halal and non-halal areas.

Tourism industry practitioner and observer Tania Gromenko echoed Panca's observations.

She said Singapore's halal tourism industry was developing and that the government had requested hotels to provide prayer facilities, halal-certified restaurants and more.

Tania explained that the number of tourists visiting Singapore had increased over the past three years.

Most of the travellers come from China and Indonesia, with Indonesia ranking second after China as the largest contributor of tourists.

As such, Tania said, it was not a surprise to see the country trying to accommodate Muslim travellers.

More about
Tourism Halal

TRENDING

Christopher Lee didn&#039;t want kids initially out of love for Fann Wong
Christopher Lee didn't want kids initially out of love for Fann Wong
4 arrested after Ghim Moh wedding turns violent
4 arrested after Ghim Moh wedding turns violent
Woman arrested for dangerous driving: Resident describes her as &#039;cold and aloof&#039;
Woman arrested for dangerous driving: Resident describes her as 'cold and aloof'
Woman in China tries to suck venom from snake bite, says she saw it on TV
Woman in China tries to suck venom from snake bite, says she saw it on TV
Japanese man helps to pick up litter simply because he likes Singapore
Japanese man helps to pick up litter simply because he likes Singapore
M&#039;sian commando&#039;s widow finds out she is pregnant two days after his tragic death
M'sian commando's widow finds out she is pregnant two days after his tragic death
Mistress sued for $2m says wife of lover bribed tenant to get details of money he had given her
Mistress sued for $2m says wife of lover bribed tenant to get details of money he had given her
No joke: Malaysian man meets doppelganger at wedding ceremony
No joke: Malaysian man meets doppelganger at wedding ceremony
Chinese man&#039;s blood turns milky-white after eating 4 mooncakes every day despite kidney problems
Chinese man's blood turns milky-white after eating 4 mooncakes every day despite kidney problems
Jean Yip&#039;s daughter Cheryl Wee gives birth to baby No. 2
Jean Yip's daughter Cheryl Wee gives birth to baby No. 2
Aaron Kwok dancing to Baby Shark might be the purest thing you&#039;ll see today
Aaron Kwok dancing to Baby Shark might be the purest thing you'll see today
Lawrence Wong says bubble tea made his face sag, but he hasn&#039;t stopped drinking it
Lawrence Wong says bubble tea made his face sag, but he hasn't stopped drinking it

LIFESTYLE

How much do you need to buy your first home in Singapore?
How much do you need to buy your first home in Singapore?
Mom&#039;s Touch - the fast food joint that wants to replace your mum&#039;s cooking
Mom's Touch - the fast food joint that wants to replace your mum's cooking
How to solve the 5 most common home maintenance problems
How to solve the 5 most common home maintenance problems
McDonald&#039;s offers 40 days of 1-for-1 deals &amp; other deals this week
McDonald's offers 40 days of 1-for-1 deals & other deals this week

Home Works

House tour: A Brooklyn townhouse-inspired bungalow in Bukit Timah
House tour: A Brooklyn townhouse-inspired bungalow in Bukit Timah
Things you need to know before choosing your toilet bowl
Things you need to know before choosing your toilet bowl
How to solve the 5 most common home maintenance problems
How to solve the 5 most common home maintenance problems
6 Scandinavian HDB living rooms that are worth copying
6 Scandinavian HDB living rooms that are worth copying

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Homeowner uses diaper to stop aircon leak and other useful diaper #lifehacks
Diaper hack? Homeowner uses diaper to stop aircon leak
Elephants trample crowd at Sri Lanka parade, at least 18 injured
Elephants trample crowd at Sri Lanka parade, at least 18 injured
Malaysian driver slammed for not honking at fellow driver who fell asleep at the wheel
Malaysian driver slammed for not honking at fellow driver who fell asleep at the wheel
China mum sells off twin babies for $12,600, buys new phone
China mum sells off twin babies for $12,600, buys new phone

SERVICES