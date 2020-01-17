Singapore edition of Vogue to launch this autumn

Publishing house Conde Nast, the company behind glossy titles such as Vogue, Vanity Fair and GQ, has announced that it will launch a Singapore edition of Vogue in autumn this year, in partnership with Indochine Media Ventures, a Singapore-based media company that publishes regional editions of Robb Report and the Singapore edition of Esquire, among other titles.

The Singapore version of Vogue will be the 27th international edition of the fashion bible, which last year launched a Hong Kong edition under a licensing agreement with Rubicon Media.

"Vogue Singapore rejoins the market at a time when Singapore's local fashion design and talent are rising in the country and across the entire region.

Vogue Singapore will play a vital role in boosting and supporting that talent as well as in bringing regional and international ideas to this edition of Vogue," said Wolfgang Blau, chief operating officer and president of international at Conde Nast, in a statement.

Other than Thailand, Conde Nast has no presence in Southeast Asia - although, unbeknown to many, the company did attempt to launch a Singapore edition of Vogue almost 20 years ago.

The Singapore edition of Harper's Bazaar is the city state's leading fashion title and launched 19 years ago. PHOTO: Harper's Bazaar

That short-lived magazine, which boasted a team including former Vogue Australia editor Nancy Pilcher and famed creative director Ronnie Cooke Newhouse, was one of the few flops in the history of the illustrious publisher, which has recently unveiled international editions of Vogue in the Middle East, Poland and the Czech Republic.

English-speaking Singapore has a well-established fashion publishing scene. The Singapore edition of Harper's Bazaar, published by Conde Nast rival Hearst Publications under a licensing agreement with SPH Magazines, is the city state's leading fashion title and first debuted 19 years ago.

Elle Singapore, also under Hearst Publications but published in partnership with Atlas Press, relaunched in Singapore last year.