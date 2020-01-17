Singapore edition of Vogue to launch this autumn

The cover of Vogue China for April, 2019. The famous fashion magazine will be launched in Singapore this autumn.
PHOTO: Vogue China
Vincenzo La Torre
South China Morning Post

Publishing house Conde Nast, the company behind glossy titles such as Vogue, Vanity Fair and GQ, has announced that it will launch a Singapore edition of Vogue in autumn this year, in partnership with Indochine Media Ventures, a Singapore-based media company that publishes regional editions of Robb Report and the Singapore edition of Esquire, among other titles.

The Singapore version of Vogue will be the 27th international edition of the fashion bible, which last year launched a Hong Kong edition under a licensing agreement with Rubicon Media.

"Vogue Singapore rejoins the market at a time when Singapore's local fashion design and talent are rising in the country and across the entire region.

Vogue Singapore will play a vital role in boosting and supporting that talent as well as in bringing regional and international ideas to this edition of Vogue," said Wolfgang Blau, chief operating officer and president of international at Conde Nast, in a statement.

Other than Thailand, Conde Nast has no presence in Southeast Asia - although, unbeknown to many, the company did attempt to launch a Singapore edition of Vogue almost 20 years ago.

The Singapore edition of Harper's Bazaar is the city state's leading fashion title and launched 19 years ago. PHOTO: Harper's Bazaar

That short-lived magazine, which boasted a team including former Vogue Australia editor Nancy Pilcher and famed creative director Ronnie Cooke Newhouse, was one of the few flops in the history of the illustrious publisher, which has recently unveiled international editions of Vogue in the Middle East, Poland and the Czech Republic.

English-speaking Singapore has a well-established fashion publishing scene. The Singapore edition of Harper's Bazaar, published by Conde Nast rival Hearst Publications under a licensing agreement with SPH Magazines, is the city state's leading fashion title and first debuted 19 years ago.

Elle Singapore, also under Hearst Publications but published in partnership with Atlas Press, relaunched in Singapore last year.

Amid declining print sales, competition from online platforms and from social media, and with lower advertising budgets for luxury brands in the United States and Europe, Conde Nast has recently undergone a global consolidation process under newly appointed CEO Roger Lynch, previously CEO of music streaming service Pandora.

Until recently, the company had operated as two separate entities: one based in New York, where all-powerful editors such as Anna Wintour and legacy publications such as The New Yorker reigned undisputed, and the other in London, named Conde Nast International and operating all the international titles under chairman Jonathan Newhouse.

"We are thrilled to announce the launch of Vogue Singapore - Vogue's 27th edition globally," commented Michael von Schlippe, president of Indochine Media.

"Indochine Media has always been ahead of the curve with our print and digital expertise and we are excited to expand our portfolio with Vogue and have the opportunity to showcase Singapore globally."

This article was first published in the South China Morning Post.

More about
fashion magazine Lifestyle

TRENDING

Singaporeans to get to shape curriculum new citizens undergo before getting their ICs
Singaporeans to get to shape curriculum new citizens undergo before getting their ICs
2 passengers taken to hospital in accident involving bus, lorry and car in Braddell Road; lorry driver arrested
2 passengers taken to hospital in accident involving bus, lorry and car in Braddell Road; lorry driver arrested
The math behind TOTO: Here&#039;s why it (statistically) doesn&#039;t make financial sense to play
Why it doesn't make financial sense to buy TOTO
Robinsons&#039; &#039;broken&#039; Chinese on CNY decorations has people scratching their heads
Robinsons' 'broken' Chinese on CNY decorations has people scratching their heads
Burger King has offered Prince Harry a job
Burger King has offered Prince Harry a job
Uncle in hot water after taking a body soak in Sembawang Hot Spring Park
Uncle in hot water after taking a body soak in Sembawang Hot Spring Park
Widow’s life savings of nearly $55k wiped out by Indian scammers via Viber call
Widow’s life savings of nearly $55k wiped out by Indian scammers via Viber call
SCDF rescues woman hanging off air-con ledge at King George&#039;s Avenue
Woman hanging off 14th floor ledge at Jalan Besar gets rescued
Too Chinese for NTU? University clarifies exchange student&#039;s rejection from Chinese course
Too Chinese for NTU? University clarifies exchange student's rejection from Chinese course
3rd suspected Wuhan virus case detected in Singapore, man isolated as precaution
3rd suspected Wuhan virus case detected in Singapore, man isolated as precaution
Netizens go gaga with clip of The Flash’s Grant Gustin speaking in Malay to his wife
Netizens go gaga with clip of The Flash’s Grant Gustin speaking in Malay to his wife
This atas Peranakan &#039;cai png&#039; is so good, you can forget about your keto diet
This atas Peranakan 'cai png' is so good, you can forget about your keto diet

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

Free activities in Singapore this weekend: CNY Bazaars, Taiwan&#039;s Ningxia Night Market &amp; more
Free activities in Singapore this weekend: CNY Bazaars, Taiwan's Ningxia Night Market & more
How to beat the JB Customs jam during CNY
How to beat the JB Customs jam during CNY
Singapore&#039;s Marie Kondo in the making
Singapore's Marie Kondo in the making
Too busy for spring cleaning? Here are 4 best house cleaning services to your rescue!
Too busy for spring cleaning? Here are 4 best house cleaning services to your rescue!

Home Works

Tips and tricks to maintain your sofa
Tips and tricks to maintain your sofa
House tour: A modern luxe apartment with a 4.27m-high ceiling at Faber Walk
House tour: A modern luxe apartment with a 4.27m-high ceiling at Faber Walk
7 home gym ideas to help you achieve your 2020 fitness goals
7 home gym ideas to help you achieve your 2020 fitness goals
How to do a quality check on carpentry
How to do a quality check on carpentry

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Chinese woman dies after years of eating just chilli and rice to save money
Chinese woman dies after years of eating just chilli and rice to save money
Explosion sends Chinese boy flying after he throws firecracker down manhole
Explosion sends Chinese boy flying after he throws firecracker down manhole
No strollers on stadium track? Sport Singapore explains
No strollers on stadium track? Sport Singapore explains
Woman tosses handbag out of moving car, causes 5-vehicle collision on CTE
Woman tosses handbag out of moving car, causes 5-vehicle collision on CTE

SERVICES