Singapore passport ranked 2nd most powerful in the world, after Japan

Singapore has come in second in a ranking of the most "powerful" passports in the world, with Japan pulling ahead to rank top in the 2020 Henley Passport Index and Global Mobility Report.

The top three positions in the global index were dominated by Asian countries, with South Korea coming in a joint third with Germany.

Japan has consistently secured the top position for three consecutive years. This year, its passport holders have access to 191 nations without having to apply prior visa, Singapore with 190 and South Korea on joint third with Germany with 189.

"Japan's passport managed to pull ahead of Singapore as it received visa on arrival access to Saudi Arabia, which Singapore did not," read the statement.

The Malaysia passport is ranked as the 13th most "powerful" in the world, as holders enjoy visa-free access to 178 countries.

Although Malaysia's ranking on the 2020 Henley Passport Index and Global Mobility Report dropped by one compared with last year, it is still among the top four Asian countries holding "passport power".

The United States of America and the United Kingdom were both ranked at eighth place.

China and India were ranked at 72nd and 84th position respectively. China passport holders could access to 71 countries without having to apply prior visa, while India only had access to 58 countries.