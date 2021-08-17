Singapore record set for women breastfeeding online together as mothers show solidarity

Zoom is a flexible tool in a pandemic world, enabling millions to work remotely. Singapore has embraced the technology to make a different statement.

Earlier this month, the city state set a Singapore record for the largest virtual gathering of mothers breastfeeding, when 129 nursed their babies simultaneously for more than 20 minutes.

Hosted by online parenting platform theAsianparent, the “mass latch” was part of events to mark World Breastfeeding Week 2021, and aimed to stress the importance of breastfeeding and the challenges that come with it.

“Breastfeeding is wondrous, but it comes with challenges,” says Diora Henson, general manager of theAsianparent Singapore.

Diora Henson is general manager of online parenting platform theAsianparent.

PHOTO: Diora Henson “We hear stories of mums who doubt themselves because of low milk supply or other common issues; and it is precisely this time – when they’ve become new mums – that they need confidence in their mothering abilities.”

Ong Eng Huat, president of the Singapore Book of Records, says despite the pandemic, it’s encouraging to see organisations like theAsianparent continue to inspire breastfeeding mothers to meet virtually.

“Breastfeeding helps with children’s earliest development, and we should advocate it, especially among working mothers,” says Ong.

The World Health Organisation recommends babies be exclusively breastfed for at least six months before introducing solid food; it says breastfeeding “is vital to a child’s lifelong nutrition, health, and well-being and supports emotional bonding between mothers and babies”.

Unicef, the United Nations children’s fund, says breast milk is the best source of nutrition for babies and protects them against illness.

A certificate from the Singapore Book of Records shows the record for the Largest Online Gathering of Breastfeeding Mothers.

PHOTO: Asianparent Singapore “Disruption of breastfeeding can lead to a drop in milk supply, refusal by the infant to take the breast, and a decrease in protective immune factors contained in breastmilk,” Unicef says.

Henson says while attitudes towards breastfeeding in Singapore have come a long way over the years, it wasn’t always so tolerant. She speaks from experience.

“I breastfed my son for 20 months and had some bad experiences,” she says. “Once while breastfeeding at a restaurant, another dining patron told me to breastfeed in the bathroom. Apparently, it was embarrassing for other patrons having to ‘watch’ me breastfeed my baby in public.”

“At my old workplace, there was no nursing room so I had to pump in a tiny server room.” While she still hears stories of some mothers getting the “stink-eye” from others, she says breastfeeding in public places is acceptable, even without a nursing cover.

“Breastfeeding your child in public places is not deemed as indecent or taboo by law. You can breastfeed your child anywhere in Singapore, even on public transport,” she says.

In 2017, a mother sparked a national debate when a photo of her breastfeeding her daughter on the MRT, Singapore’s Mass Rapid Transit system, went viral.

“I put my baby first so as long as she is comfortable and feeding well, I don’t really care what others think,” the mother said at the time.

Henson says breastfeeding is a normal and natural process. “Why should they be stigmatised for doing what is normal and natural?” She also wants greater awareness, and less stigma, for those mothers unable to breastfeed their babies.

“Just because some mothers cannot breastfeed their babies, does not mean they are bad mothers. Every mum and every child are unique and we need to recognise and respect that.”

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.