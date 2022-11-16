This Singaporean who moved to Portugal shares her experience in 'crypto haven' real estate market

Ask most Singaporeans what they know about Portugal and you'd probably get a mix of Cristiano Ronaldo and egg tarts.

Portugal isn't a typical destination either for Singaporeans looking to go on holiday to Europe, although it is quite an underrated spot for its beautiful beaches and scenic wineries.

But there's something that is up and coming in Portugal that is worth knowing - and that's Portugal as a haven for crypto enthusiasts.

And so in this piece, we'll be speaking to Vivien, a Singaporean living in Portugal who ended up establishing a company called Simply Portugal, where she assists corporates and individuals who are interested in migrating or investing in real estate in Portugal.

"I was in Portugal and at that point of time, the Covid-19 pandemic was just starting to catch wind," shared Vivien.

Like many others that were caught by surprise by the pandemic, she was stuck on lockdown in Portugal.

It was perhaps a silver lining for her as that was how she ended up starting her business in Portugal.

Now that we're approaching an endemic, she does a fair bit of back-and-forth travelling since she lives in both Singapore and Portugal.

Vivien elaborates that what truly spurred her to build Simply Portugal was her own frustrating experience and now she hopes to guide her clients from inconsistent advice on the tax and legal system in Portugal.

"I hope that no one will have to go through what I've experienced. Simply Portugal aims to provide a one-stop consultancy for investors to make more informed decisions," she added.

In her previous career, she was a corporate banker and has had her fair share in setting up various companies but gradually fell in love with Europe.

On top of why she fell in love with Portugal, her story gives insight as to why so many others are venturing into this beautiful and sunny country.

Personally, it's always been intriguing to hear of fellow Singaporeans who have taken the leap of faith outside of our sunny shores to establish a business or even a home.

Here's her story:

Portugal: An underrated crypto haven, myriad of Visas and retiree paradise

Crypto tax haven

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

For any crypto enthusiast, you may probably have had your head turned when the news came out about the Dutch 'Bitcoin family' moved to Lisbon with $0 payable in tax.

Lisbon, a city once loved for its beautiful cobblestoned streets, is now becoming a hotspot for remote working and modern asset diversification. (Although from 2023 there are plans to start taxing crypto gains held for less than a year).

Vivien definitely noticed this in the change in demographics as of late.

"In the past two years, there has been a huge influx of crypto clients into Portugal, especially those in their late 20s to mid-30s," she shared.

She notes that many of them typically don't have many personal commitments, and have no qualms about packing their bags to come to Portugal.

Prior to that, the country was suffering from a brain drain, but that is changing due to its growth as a crypto hub.

"Solana (SOL) was introduced here in Lisbon, which really sets the tone for the crypto scene in Portugal," Vivien says.

To cater to this new crowd, businesses are adapting to minimise any conversion loss.

Vivien details that for big bulk purchases, like property or services, companies here in Portugal are opening up to accept stable coins like Tether (USDT).

"It makes sense to accept crypto as a legitimate form of payment since so many crypto whales are flocking here. Since there is currently no tax on crypto here, I have seen many Venture Cap firms flocking here in the last two years," says Vivien.

Visas and digital nomads

Other than the relaxed crypto policies, another possible explanation could be due to the various visas offered to foreign residencies. Some include the famous Golden Visas, Passive Income Visa and Digital Nomad Visa.

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

And it goes without saying, those granted any of these visas would have open access to European Union (EU) borders, which could come in especially handy for those looking to do any business in the EU region.

"Apart from the crypto crowd, another demographic that I've noticed flocking to Portugal is the digital nomads. It's largely due to the government's new Visas offered specifically for this target market," Vivien added.

Previously, Bali and Poland used to be the hotspots for digital nomad culture, but in terms of Europe, Vivien believes that Portugal has overtaken Poland by a long mile.

Retirement paradise

"Retirees are, of course, another group of people moving to Portugal, especially Americans, from what we observe in 2022," Vivien shared.

She recommends for anyone who loves the sun to check out Madeira Island, which has 365 days of sunshine and wonderful weather.

Due to the low cost of living and delightful climate of Portugal, there's little to question why retirees are choosing to relocate there.

"What's more, there are no border controls over the EU, so you could literally pack your bags and visit another European city if you like."

A quick look into Portugal's current real estate market

With the attractive tax structure and booming tourism scene, is Portugal worth looking at in terms of real estate investment?

Personally, what makes investing in Portugal complex (in my opinion, at least), would be the sheer size of the country, variety of real estate and lack of familiarity with the dynamics of their property market.

As far as recent performance has shown, Vivien shared that Portugal's real estate market is taking its time to recover from the pandemic and the current unpredictable situation from Russia and Ukraine.

"We're seeing that yields have gone up by a lot and in 2022, some areas in Lisbon have seen a 25 per cent rise in prices. Overall, mainland Portugal has seen an average rise of 15 per cent and Madeira, almost 20 per cent."

She allocates the increase to be from a mixture of reasons - from Covid-19 to some of the postal codes having great natural landscapes and the rise of cryptocurrency.

One example that she encountered was an investor who bought an entire four-storey building in downtown Lisbon for €2 million (S$2.8 million) and spent another €1 million doing it up. A year later, this same building was sold for €10 million.

"When it comes to opportunities, the real estate market here reminds me of Singapore back in the early 1990s. It feels like an untapped goldmine and the speed of growth can be quite insane."

Vivien estimates that investors could have expected about an 11 to 20 per cent net yield on the property returns if they had bought back in 2019.

"However, given the recent impact of the war, pandemic and rising energy costs, I reckon a five to 12 per cent net yield is more realistic now," she shares.

To be sure, Portugal wasn't the only country experiencing such growth in prices - this was quite widespread through many countries as demand for real estate was one of the beneficiaries of the pandemic.

Choosing your Portuguese property

On the matter of selecting the right property, Vivien shared that investors should keep their eyes peeled for some key variables.

"Different people would set their eyes out for different things, but for me, I'd say 'location, location and location'," Vivien added.

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

Similar to Singapore, the people in Portugal commute via public transportation and personal modes like driving. Vivien recommends opting for properties that have convenient modes of transportation and are connected to great road networks.

"I also like to recommend investors to look out at the property's proximity to the beach. Portugal is well-loved around the world for its amazing beaches and great surf, so this simple variable might make a difference to your property value in the future."

She also shares that for apartments in Lisbon that have a seafront view, rentals can range from €2,500 to €4,500 with the initial purchase price at €700,000. This makes for a gross rental yield of between 4.3 to 7.7 per cent, which is definitely better than Singapore.

That said, Vivien understands that dealing with such a big country could seem daunting for most.

"It can be overwhelming to touch base with a much bigger country. Moreover, the amazing sea views and relatively cheaper property prices can distort the true value of each property."

Apart from looking out for the property's location, her advice is also to draw out a list of non-negotiables when picking out the perfect property.

"It can be variables like having a sea view, or the number of car park spaces you'd like or if it were close to public transport."

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

The next important step would then be having a budget.

"You can shortlist the cities and your options from there. It would also be good to decide whether you'd prefer a brand new unit or don't mind looking at resale units.

"My team and I can then advise which areas to focus on and provide due diligence to assess the value of the property."

As part of her due diligence process, she works very closely with a group of accountants, lawyers and real estate partners to execute all their deals.

When asked about how should an average Singaporean start on their journey into the real estate market in Portugal, Vivien said that the first order of things is to visit the country.

"Come and visit the country. You should experience the beauty of the country first-hand and see what you like about the place. Then you can decide on the type of real estate (landed or apartment) and also your preferred city."

Vivien likes Lisbon as that's where the government is centred and the lifestyle and art scene there is great. Driving and travelling to the rest of Europe is also really convenient, and most importantly, the amenities and lifestyle suit her well.

A brief comparison of real estate: Singapore vs Portugal

With regard to the process of purchasing a real estate property in Portugal, Vivien shares that it is very similar to Singapore.

Without a doubt, the biggest attraction is the cheaper property prices.

"One plus point is that you'll find properties here about 50 to 70 per cent cheaper than in Singapore."

Acquisition

On the matter of tax, she recommends setting aside five to eight per cent of the purchase price to settle fees such as property taxes, legal fees and registration fees. This includes stamp duty, fees for the notary and legal costs.

Of course, the taxes payable when it comes to purchasing property in Portugal would be much more affordable compared to Singapore, considering its lower cost outlay.

"There is no ABSD (Additional Buyer's Stamp Duty) equivalent in Portugal and any visitor can buy properties in Portugal. Most properties in Portugal are freehold too," shared Vivien.

Holding and maintenance cost

In terms of monthly maintenance, "the monthly maintenance fee of your property is about 10 per cent of Singapore's average MCST (Management Corporation Strata Title) fee - that's about 30 to 50 euros a month".

But that's for developments or houses with no facilities.

For developments that Singaporeans are more used to, such as condos that have a size of 50 units, a swimming pool and 24-hour security, Vivien shared that investors would likely be paying around 200 Euros a month.

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

"Income tax on rental receivable for landlords a progressive, which is rather similar to Singapore."

But that's not all.

Vivien states that as a foreigner, there are some tax schemes that could be beneficial in the long run. One of them is the Non-Habitual Residents (NHR) Tax Scheme.

"This is a very important scheme as it is a 10-year tax break where foreigners can save up a considerable amount in tax, especially for those who'd like to live and work in Portugal," she elaborates.

As an effort to attract investors and professionals into Portugal, this scheme allows foreigners to only have to pay a 20 per cent tax on approved income that is earned in Portugal and a 10 per cent tax on pension income.

"Other incomes, like dividends earned in your own home country, or capital gains earned from property sales in your home country (with countries that have a Double Tax agreement like Singapore) are tax exempt."

Exit costs

The biggest difference to Singapore, however, is capital gains tax. Vivien shares that investors can expect a capital gains tax (of 28 per cent) payable in Portugal.

Perks and potential pitfalls

Perks of living in Portugal

Great quality of life, amazing weather and low cost of living are the top perks that Vivien immediately pointed out if one chooses to live in Portugal.

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

"Fruits, poultry, meats and vegetables that are produced in Portugal are cheap and tasty too," she shared.

Car costs are also more affordable compared to Singapore - a brand new Mercedes E300 costs about €70,000 and a second-hand Mini Cooper convertible could go at around €10,000.

"The community here in Portugal is great too, and especially for the more tech-savvy folks, you'll have much more tech and real estate opportunities here."

But out of all things that Vivien has shared what surprised me the most was that all residents are entitled to free healthcare and legal services.

"For those who have children, public schools are free with two meals included daily. Public transport for school children and seniors above 65 is free too - the lifestyle is great," Vivien shared.

"If you add up all these savings, it's much cheaper living in Portugal as compared to Singapore."

Potential pitfalls

She states that the recent effects of high inflation and the looming recession are hitting Portugal hard, much like the rest of the world.

"With the EU's impending rate hike, we foresee lots of opportunities to snap up distressed assets in prime areas."

It could also be concerning that the crypto scene in Portugal might be facing a possible change.

"EU as a whole has been talking about taxation on crypto earnings and it is only a matter of time before Portugal has to comply with further restrictions. We might witness a reversal in its tax haven status, which could be a blow for crypto investors."

Last but not least, she urges new investors to take note of Portugal's high tax brackets.

"The maximum income tax is at 48 per cent (which explains why health care and education is free)."

As such, she added to be aware that one may get entangled in this when seeking employment or earning rental income in Portugal.

Final thoughts

Like any other investment opportunities out there, there are always pitfalls that you'll have to look out for and Portugal's market is no exception.

Be sure to tread carefully, consider your current disposition from all angles and always do your personal due diligence before getting yourself into any deal.

ALSO READ: 'I take pleasure in the little things here': Singaporean teacher is loving life in rural Japan

This article was first published in Stackedhomes.