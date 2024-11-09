A Singaporean's adventure off the beaten path in Osaka and Kyoto

According to a recent Visa survey, Japan tops the list of Singaporeans' favourite travel destination for 2024. Duh! In fact, I know a few friends who are in the Land of the Rising Sun right now, soaking up the culture, food and sights.

My hubs and I just got back from a trip to Osaka and Kyoto, where we had a wonderful time exploring these beautiful cities beyong the usual spots.

While iconic places like Dotonbori, Arashiyama Bamboo Grove, and Nara are must-sees, there are some lesser-known gems if you're keen to escape the crowds and experience something different.

For a nearby escape: Kinosaki Onsen town

Japan's onsen culture is legendary — with over 3,000 registered hot spring resorts across the country. No trip to Japan would be complete without a soak in an onsen, and Kinosaki Onsen offers a unique experience just three hours from Osaka by direct bus. It's home to seven public hot springs, each with its own distinctive charm. Soak your worries away in these thermal baths while enjoying the stunning scenery around you.

For a bit of adventure, take the ropeway up Mount Daishi to visit Onsenji Temple, and don't miss Miharashi Terrace Cafe for a cuppa with a spectacular view.

And when it comes to food, Kinosaki is famous for Tajima beef and snow crab. You'll be spoilt for choice by the numerous restaurants serving these two trademark dishes along the main shopping area.

After a long day of soaking and eating, take a leisurely stroll around Kinosaki Onsen town at night, with its lantern-lit streets creating a magical storybook-like atmosphere.

While it's tempting to stay at a ryokan near the station, we opted for Oyado Seri — slightly further away but worth it for the magnificent mountain views and tranquil vibes. Plus, they also offer free transportation to any of the public onsens. Just book a slot at the front desk.

For a shrine adventure: Sumiyoshi Taisha

Osaka may not be as famous for its temples and shrines as Kyoto, but the remarkable Sumiyoshi Taisha shrine is a gem you shouldn't miss.

Only a 20-min train ride from Namba station, this shrine is a revered institution in Osaka, particularly for business owners, and is a popular destination during the New Year period for hatsumode, the first prayers of the new year in Japan.

One of the most stunning sights here is the Sorihashi Bridge. This 400-year-old bridge was originally built to cross an inlet, but now spans a picturesque pond. The mirror-like reflection is perfect for photos, and kinda makes the bridge and its reflection resemble a traditional Japanese taiko drum.

Over at the Nankun-sha sub-shrine, you'll find cat statues wearing a "haori", a formal overcoat. It is said that Osaka merchants buy one of these lucky cats every month until they collect all 48, bringing "shishu hattatsu" or constant growth to their business — talk about dedication!

Fun fact: the shrine will trade your 48 small lucky cats for a medium-sized one. If you manage to collect medium and 48 small lucky cats for 12 years, the shrine will exchange them for the biggest lucky cat. If you want to own all three sizes, it will take you 24 years. Whew, that's way more challenging than collecting Labubus.

For a quiet bamboo grove: Adashino Nenbutsu-ji

If you've bookmarked Sagano Bamboo Grove in Arashiyama for your trip, heads up: I was there at 8am, and it was already bustling; I had difficulty taking any nice photos without being photobombed.

Why not check out Adashino Nenbutsu-ji Temple instead? For just 500 yen, you'll get access to its serene bamboo grove.

Adashino Nenbutsu-ji is known for its dedication to poor souls who passed away without families to remember them. There are 8,000 Buddha statues that line the grounds here.

Nestled away behind the temple is a quiet bamboo grove in its backyard, perfect for those Instagram shots without the crowds. The easiest and most picturesque way to get there is a 30-min walk from the Arashiyama area. You'll stroll past charming temples and along Saga Toriimoto Preserved Street, lined with traditional Japanese-style houses, some of which have been converted into quaint shops and restaurants.

You might be asking, which bamboo grove is better — Sagano or Adashino Nenbutsu-ji? While both are stunning, I'd lean towards Adashino Nenbutsu-ji. The stairs in the bamboo grove create more dramatic pictures, and the fewer crowds make it a much more peaceful experience. But since you're in the area, you should also visit Sagano for the hype.

For autumn leaf-peeping: Minoh Falls

This picturesque waterfall is just a short train ride from Osaka and is especially stunning in autumn when the foliage transforms into a vibrant tapestry of colours.

From Minoo station, start your hike towards the falls. Along the way, you'll find stalls selling Momiji Tempura — deep-fried maple leaves that are only sold in autumn. Be sure to grab one, and remember to take your trash with you and dispose of it responsibly!

After soaking in the beauty of Minoh Falls, I'd recommend extending your hike to Katsuo-ji Temple. Famous for its daruma dolls, this temple offers a unique cultural experience.

Just a heads-up: the path from Minoh Falls to Katsuo-ji Temple is pretty long. You can take a bus, but be sure to check the schedule, as there were no buses on weekdays during our visit in October.

Plan accordingly, especially if you're visiting in autumn, and keep an eye on the fall foliage forecast for the Kansai region. Sadly, due to climate change, leaves have been forecast to change colour later than usual this year.

[[nid:707833]]

This article was first published in Wonderwall.sg.