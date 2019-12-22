Singaporeans head to JB for great deals on Xmas gifts

JOHOR BARU: For Singaporeans who are looking for last-minute Christmas gifts, Johor Baru is their "hunting ground".

Take for example, student M. Esshana who is having a getaway the last few days before Christmas in Johor Baru, while searching for gifts for her family and friends.

"It is the weekend before Christmas and I believe there will be last-minute deals available," said Esshana, 21.

Mechanic Edmund Chow, 36, said he and his family had made it a tradition to drive to Johor and shop here before Christmas.

"We would drive across the Causeway in the morning and then stay overnight here after buying Christmas decorations and gifts.

"The next day, we would have breakfast at a coffee shop in the city before heading home," he said.

As for clerk Valerie Ng, her hometown is Batu Pahat but she has been working in Singapore for the past four years.

Ng, 28, said her Singaporean friends had always enjoyed getting last-minutes deals here.