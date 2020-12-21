SingapoRediscover Vouchers: How to maximise them (Forever alone edition)

You’ve seen the many articles about the best staycations to spend your SingapoRediscover vouchers on. Facebook and Instagram keep showing you ads of luxurious rooms. Your company HR team sends out emails about the corporate discount you can get for your next staycation. The bad news? You’re single.

But don’t worry. Your SingapoRediscover vouchers can be used on many other attractions that don’t involve sleeping on a bed with another human being. Even if you aren’t single, who says you need to spend your vouchers on a staycation?

There’s a ton of fun to be had and places around Singapore to see! Time to go jalan jalan and check out what activities and attractions await you and give you that bang for your buck – or, rather, voucher.

Wild Wild Wet

Price per ticket: $19 to $32

Located at: Downtown East, 1 Pasir Ris Close, Singapore 519599

Say what? Adventure Cove is the best waterpark in Singapore? Blasphemy!

A bold statement, but allow me to justify why Wild Wild Wet could be our best waterpark instead.

Everything is cheaper. If you’re thrifty like me, then Wild Wild Wet is for you! The tickets are much cheaper compared to the tickets to Adventure Cove. There are cheaper dining options near Wild Wild Wet too. With Downtown East nearby, there is a plethora of affordable restaurants to choose from, whether you’re craving ramen or western food, and everything in between.

And the final and potentially damning piece of evidence: Wild Wild Wet has superior slides. For thrill seekers out there, the little kiddy slides over at Adventure Cove pale in comparison to the monstrosities at Wild Wild Wet. Just watch the video of the Orange Torpedo video above. ’Nuff said.

Grab seven other friends and get wild, wild, wet!

Trick Eye Museum

Price per ticket: $18 to $25

Location: 26 Sentosa Gateway, #01-43/44, 098138

Maybe you’re not one for plunging 40 feet into a small pool. That’s fine. You can exercise your mind at the Trick Eye Museum over at Sentosa!

The Trick Eye Museum is aptly named, as its main attractions include four-dimensional spaces meant to trick people into believing what they’re seeing. Get set for an entertaining experience as you make your way through the different exhibits trying to figure out how they work.

If you’re planning to go to the Trick Eye Museum, be sure to clear some memory on your phone or bring a camera. You’ll want to post that cliché Trick Eye Museum photo on your Instagram to mark your travels around Singapore.

Airzone

Price per session: $21 to $25

Location: City Square Mall, 180 Kitchener Road, #02-K4, K10, 208539

This might sound weird, but whenever I see one of these ball pits, I get this strong urge to just take a dive in head first, and get engulfed by the sea of balls. I never got to play in ball pits as a kid, so it’s been a dream of mine for many years.

If you have a similarly weird fantasy, Airzone is for you.

Airzone has a ball pit that’s suspended 5-storeys high, a 3D net maze to relive your childhood memories, and many, many floating nets. The best part: It’s located in the middle of a shopping mall! How insane is that?

The ball pit, however, has been replaced with a giant inflatable soccer activity, but with phase 3 in effect, who knows? It might make a comeback sooner rather than later.

The Battlebox

Price per ticket: $20

Location: Fort Canning Park, 2 Cox Terrace, Singapore 179622

There is nothing more fitting than using your SingapoRediscover vouchers to actually rediscover Singapore.

At The Battlebox, go on an adventure to explore Singapore’s historic, authentic underground command centre. Travel 9m down to the bunker where Lt-Gen Percival made the fateful decision to surrender Singapore to the Japanese, and experience Singapore’s history first-hand.

Get some friends to tag along (or not), but remember to take your toilet break before heading down to the bunker. There are no washrooms down there (obviously).

City Bike Tour

Price per pax: $38 to $40

Location: Singapore City Area

Like to cycle? Check. Like to eat? Check. Like to take aesthetic photos in less tourist-y parts of Singapore? Check Yes, Juliet.

This bike tour has everything. Delicious local food, lovely sights of the island, and most importantly, great spots around town for that perfect photo op. The 4-hour tour includes regular stops to refuel with the best local dishes from Lau Pa Sat to Little India to Haji Lane. Bicycles and helmets are provided along with an experienced guide too!

Opt for either a morning or evening tour, or go for both if you’re super “on” about cycling. Either way, it sounds like tons of fun whether you’re going in a group, or maybe taking someone out on a date. A great way to show off how good you are at cycling.

Alright, now you know how to maximise all your SingapoRediscover vouchers. Bye, I’m going for my staycation!

This article was first published in Wonderwall.sg.