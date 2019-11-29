Singapore's biohackers on their quest for 'superhuman' life

Every morning, before he has his ice bath, 39-year-old Tommy Ye clocks up five minutes of exercise by jumping on a trampoline in his flat.

He then whips up some bulletproof coffee - made with unsalted butter and coconut oil - for breakfast, after having fasted since 7pm the previous night.

Part of Ye's daily routine includes stripping down in a darkened bedroom so he can fully absorb the light from his Redjuvenator, a machine from the US billed as a revolutionary healing and anti-ageing invention that uses red and near-infrared light.

Infrared light is energy you can't see, but your body can feel as heat, and red light is similar to infrared - but can be seen.

Ye says the Redjuvenator helps small wounds heal faster. He also uses it when he feels a cough coming on.

Ye is part of a growing subculture of "biohackers" in Singapore experimenting with ways to engineer their health and longevity.

Biohacking - or DIY biology - is a term that covers a wide range of biological treatments and systems, lifestyle changes, and technology.

Ye turned to biohacking after a health scare in 2016 when it was suspected he had fatty liver disease, a condition in which fat builds up in the liver.