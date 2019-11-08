Singapore's foreign domestic workers turning to sport to battle the bulge

Read also

Another domestic worker, Mia Mila, has been living on a diet of Indomie. A popular staple for many in Indonesia, the instant noodles may be tasty but fare poorly in terms of nutritional value.

"When there is no one at home to cook for, I will [fry] Indomie for myself. It is not healthy, but I like [it]," said Mia, who is in her mid-30s. "It is fattening, but very [delicious]. It is very easy to make, easier than cooking rice and dishes."

While her food is her choice, some domestic workers in the Lion City have been forced into a diet of cheap and unhealthy processed foods. In 2017, a Singaporean couple was fined and sentenced to jail for starving their Filipino domestic helper, only feeding her instant noodles and plain white bread. As a result, the then 40-year-old lost 20kg over 15 months, and weighed 29kg when she escaped from her employers in 2014.