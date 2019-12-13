Singapore's Hawker Chan to open outlet in KL's Petaling Street on Dec 18

Chicken rice fans can rejoice, as the highly talked about Michelin-starred chicken rice from Singapore is coming to Kuala Lumpur soon.

Opening its doors on Dec 18, this new franchised outlet, named Hawker Chan, is located in the middle of busy Chinatown at 135, Petaling Street @ Kwai Chai Hong.

The restaurant will be serving its specialty, the famed soya sauce chicken rice, which was awarded one star from the Michelin Guide Singapore in July, 2016.

Whipped up by Ipoh-born Chan Hon Meng, who has been awarded the Michelin Star for four consecutive years, was also awarded the World First Hawker Michelin-Starred Meal and the Cheapest Michelin-Starred Meal In The World.

"Malaysians love their chicken rice, and we just want to give customers and another option for chicken rice," said Superfood Ventures Sdn Bhd director Victor Teo.

Superfood Ventures took a Hawker Chan franchise from Liao Fan Hawker Chan (Global) Pte Ltd - which is under Hersing Culinary - to open up its first quick serve restaurant concept in Kuala Lumpur.

To date, Hawker Chan has 22 outlets in six different countries.

Teo added that a part from the signature dish, the eatery will also be serving other local delights like noodles and an assortment of meat to go with the chicken rice.

"We will cater to Malaysian taste buds. As Hawker Chan is in different countries, we will try to find the preferred taste for the Malaysian market.

"Hawker Chan himself will be visiting this outlet regularly to ensure that the taste and quality remains," he said.

Teo added that to ensure the taste is similar, all sauces will be imported from Singapore and fresh ingredients will be used daily to prepare the dishes.

"We believe in consistency in the taste and food quality, as it is essential to culinary success so our chefs have been sent to Singapore and are well trained by Hawker Chan himself.

"For the marinade sauce, which requires five hours of preparation, chefs at Hawker Chan will be preparing it very early in the morning in order to achieve the signature flavour and tenderness," he said.

During the grand opening on Dec 18, the chef will also be present to grace the event and meet fans.