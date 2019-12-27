From Singapore's Jamie Chua to Thailand's Angelina Jolie, here are 7 women putting their talent and wealth to good uses

From a US couture client who used to live in Hong Kong to the Thai Angelina Jolie and a "rich kid of Beverly Hills", these fabulous women from Asia and beyond lead very fashionable lives.

1. SUSAN CASDEN, LOS ANGELES

Casden fell in love with couture in Paris nearly 20 years ago and has since built a collection even New York's Metropolitan Museum of Art has interest in.

She lived in Hong Kong from 1978 to 1994, and was married to Tony Fung, scion of Hong Kong financial services firm Sun Hung Kai & Co.

2. JAMIE CHUA, SINGAPORE

A Singapore Airlines stewardess when she met her future husband, Indonesian tycoon Nurdian Cuaca, the 45-year-old is done with just spending money.

Paid to endorse products to her social media followers, her investments include a beauty clinic and skincare range. Everybody should have work, she says.

3. BUI SIMON, LOS ANGELES

Porntip Bui Simon was crowned Miss Universe in 1988 and knew she had to use the platform it provided her to do more than promote beauty products and bathing suits.

Her Angels Wings Foundation provides scholarships for Thai students in both the US and her native Thailand, where it also supports children.

4. DOROTHY WANG, LOS ANGELES

The Rich Kids of Beverly Hills star says four seasons of the show wore her out, but does not rule out another reality show if the format is right.

Meantime, she has been enjoying her stress-free life, collaborating with a beauty brand and working on a travel and food website.

5. CHRISTINE CHIU, LOS ANGELES

Christine Chiu felt like a "kid in a candy store" at her first haute couture show.

The experience ignited her love for custom-made clothes and the art behind their creation.

Chiu is passionate about giving and recently was invited to Scotland by Prince Charles to open a new health and wellness centre in her name.

6. PRAYA LUNDBERG, BANGKOK

The Thai actress and model grew up in the spotlight as a child actor and her fame made her able to see the inequities in her homeland.

In 2017, she was named Thailand's first Goodwill Ambassador to the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees.

7. ANGELA LEE, HONG KONG

Look at Lee's Instagram account and it's all Hermès Birkins and Kellys, Van Cleef & Arpels jewels, and Patek Philippe watches.

But she is a doctor with stints in Britain's health service and 40-hour Hong Kong hospital shifts recently behind her, who's lately opened a skincare clinic.

