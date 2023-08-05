Is Singapore's property market slowing down? What top developers are hinting

If you are looking out for a home and want to get an insight into the market, one of the best ways is to look at what the developers are doing.

Most developers have their nose to the metaphorical and literal ground. They know, with an almost high level of accuracy, when sales are going to slow (those who don't, won't remain in the business for long).

So when only two developers bid for a land plot at Jalan Tembusu (and the winning bid only being 18 per cent lower than Tembusu Grand, or 21 per cent lower than Grand Dunman), it's worth paying attention to.

That's not to say that the Jalan Tembusu plot is a bad one. The venerable Chung Cheng High School is close to it, as is Tanjong Katong Girls School, currently the best school in the universe*. It can yield 840 homes, which is on the larger end of projects, and it's even near the upcoming Tanjong Katong MRT station.

I've looked up and down the map for issues, visited the spot myself, and seen nothing that would suggest it's bad for a residence.

And yet developers — who are likely land-starved as the 2017 en-bloc parcels are all redeveloped and sold — still played it cautious.

There are obvious reasons, such as the current trio of Grand Dunman, Tembusu Grand, and The Continuum, that have yet to sell out. Buyers in the area currently still have a lot of choice, although with where sales are at — there is an upper limit of what buyers are willing to pay in these areas.

Besides, there is also the new definition of GFA, in which AC ledges will now be included as part of the GFA. While this means that spaces will be more efficient (no more oversized air-con ledges), this would also affect the overall margins.

Developers may be buying at a cheaper land cost, but add in the above and don't expect this new plot to be launched at a discount either.

Now follow this up with the Marina Bay land plot, that we covered in this article, where there was a very clear difference in value over the land between Kingsford and GuocoLand. There also seems to be little interest from local developers in the Marina area, with the last Marina plot only receiving a sole bid from IOI Properties Group (a Malaysian developer).

You can also see this from the Pine Grove GLS site, where it was keenly contested — but all by local developers.

Perhaps it's because some of them — like the big Chinese developers — have deeper pockets and can take bigger risks. But it could very well be that local developers know their market, and are quicker to sense the storm (and let's not forget the impact of the 60 per cent foreigner ABSD).

Instead, all the interest (seven bidders) has gone into the Tampines Street 62 land plot, for Tenet EC. This is the developer equivalent of seeking safe havens because ECs are low-hanging fruit. The subsidised pricing makes them among the easiest properties to sell on the market, especially now when more HDB upgraders are priced out and need an intermediary rung between flats and fully-private condos.

All of this means a change is in the air. Home prices, which have been on an upward trajectory since after Covid, is reaching the very limits of what the market can tolerate. That, at least, is good news for home buyers who have yet to catch a break.

*Objectively true because this writer once taught there.

Weekly sales roundup (July 17 to 23)

Top 5 most expensive new sales (by project)

PROJECT NAME PRICE S$ AREA (SQFT) $PSF TENURE CANNINGHILL PIERS $8,648,000 2788 $3,102 99 yrs (2021) BOULEVARD 88 $4,941,600 1313 $3,763 FH KLIMT CAIRNHILL $4,900,000 1432 $3,423 FH MIDTOWN MODERN $4,877,000 1808 $2,697 99 yrs (2019) GRAND DUNMAN $4,351,000 1690 $2,575 99 years

Top 5 cheapest new sales (By project)

PROJECT NAME PRICE S$ AREA (SQFT) $PSF TENURE GRAND DUNMAN $1,129,000 452 $2,497 99 years THE MYST $1,151,000 517 $2,228 99 yrs (2023) LENTOR HILLS RESIDENCES $1,324,000 581 $2,278 99 years THE ATELIER $1,508,000 549 $2,747 FH MIDTOWN BAY $1,612,600 484 $3,329 99 yrs (2018)

Top 5 most expensive resale

PROJECT NAME PRICE S$ AREA (SQFT) $PSF TENURE ARDMORE PARK $12,800,000 2885 $4,437 FH SHELFORD VIEW $7,500,000 5134 $1,461 FH CAPE ROYALE $5,783,000 2508 $2,306 99 yrs (2008) THE TRILLIUM $4,600,000 1798 $2,559 FH AVALON $4,300,000 1765 $2,436 FH

Top 5 cheapest resale

PROJECT NAME PRICE S$ AREA (SQFT) $PSF TENURE NESS $613,000 388 $1,582 FH GRANDVIEW SUITES $620,000 420 $1,477 FH THE PROMENADE@PELIKAT $668,000 452 $1,478 FH HAIG RESIDENCES $668,000 452 $1,478 FH PALM ISLES $725,000 560 $1,295 99 yrs (2011)

Top 5 biggest winners

PROJECT NAME PRICE S$ AREA (SQFT) $PSF RETURNS HOLDING PERIOD ARDMORE PARK $12,800,000 2885 $4,437 $4,000,000 6 Years AVALON $4,300,000 1765 $2,436 $1,840,000 7 Years HILLVIEW GREEN $2,400,000 1528 $1,570 $1,755,000 17 Years THE PETALS $4,188,888 4402 $951 $1,488,888 3 Years RIO VISTA $2,310,000 2271 $1,017 $1,483,500 22 Years

Top 5 biggest losers

PROJECT NAME PRICE S$ AREA (SQFT) $PSF RETURNS HOLDING PERIOD MON JERVOIS $1,702,000 893 $1,905 -$415,000 6 Years THE SAIL @ MARINA BAY $3,100,000 1647 $1,882 -$400,000 11 Years SKYSUITES@ANSON $1,430,000 700 $2,044 -$110,000 8 Years THE ASANA $1,490,000 570 $2,612 -$84,000 5 Years AVANT RESIDENCES $803,000 527 $1,522 -$3,800 5 Years

Transaction breakdown

This article was first published in Stackedhomes.