Single working mum shares brief experience of being a SAHM in heartfelt post

There are some moments which you wouldn’t trade for anything else in the world. For one single, working mum, it was the one day she got to be a stay-at-home mum—after working for almost her child’s entire life. Taking to a Reddit post on Monday (28 Sep), one mum (u/lappelduvideforever) shared how she “got to be a [Stay-at-home mum] briefly” that morning.

The single mum shared that she has “always worked a full-time job and a part time job” ever since her son’s father left when he was just a baby.

“I would wake him up when it was still dark to drop him at my parents so they could get him ready for school because I had to be at work super early,” she recounted.

Even now that her son has grown up and lives together with her, they still don’t get to spend much time together.

“With his school/job/extracurricular life, and my jobs, I maybe see him 30 min a day [sic],” she wrote.

If not for a sinus infection that warranted the mum to take a sick leave, she would not have otherwise been able to spend precious moments with her 21-year-old son.

Little moments such as being able to cook her son breakfast and having a chat over coffee.

“He couldn’t find something for school, and I was able to find it for him,” wrote the mum who would “have to rush out the door” on a typical workday.

According to her, she also managed to do his laundry for work and school that morning.

“He gave me a hug before he left and told me this morning was nice (I didn’t tell him I took a sick day),” she shared. “My boy is grown and almost out of the nest, but today was a blessing and one I’m going to cherish.”

“As an adult child, mornings like these mean the world,” commented one user.

For others, the mum’s story was a reminder “to be better at enjoying every moment and not taking it for granted”.

Besides, having to raise a young child single-handedly isn’t easy, with users giving praise to the single mum.

Indeed, every moment spent with our loved ones and children are as precious as they can get. No matter how old our children have grown, there will never be such a thing as spending too much time with them.

