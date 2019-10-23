6 tourist destinations in Taipei certified as Muslim-friendly

Taipei 101.
PHOTO: Pexels
carol kan
The China Post/Asia News Network

TAIPEI - Six destinations and 28 hotels in the Taipei area have been certified as Muslim-friendly, Taipei City Government said Monday.

The six tourist spots include Taipei 101, the National Palace Museum (國立故宮博物院), the Chiang Kai-shek Memorial Hall (中正紀念堂), Taipei Children's Amusement Park (兒童新樂園), Zhishan Cultural and Ecological Garden (芝山文化生態綠園) and the Discovery Center of Taipei (台北探索館), according to the Department of Information and Tourism, Taipei City Government.

To become Muslim-friendly, tourist destinations must provide Muslim services, such as Muslim prayer rooms, and comply with various international standards.

According to a survey conducted last year by the Taipei City government, Muslims like Taiwan because of the friendly people, clean environment and convenience.

The survey also showed a common problem in Taiwan though: the lack of Muslim prayer rooms and Muslim-friendly-certified hotels and attractions, the local government said in a statement.

That's the reason Taipei city has aimed at making the city friendlier to Muslims by helping tourist spots and hotels to obtain proper certification.

Besides the six attractions, twenty-eight hotels have received the certification so far, bringing the number of Muslim-friendly hotels to 46 in total in Taipei.

Taiwan has become more attractive to Muslims in recent years.

The latest Global Muslim Travel Index (GMTI), released by CrescentRating-Mastercard in January this year, indicated that Taiwan is the third most attractive destination among Muslims, on a par with Japan and the United Kingdom.

