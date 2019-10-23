6 tourist destinations in Taipei certified as Muslim-friendly

TAIPEI - Six destinations and 28 hotels in the Taipei area have been certified as Muslim-friendly, Taipei City Government said Monday.

The six tourist spots include Taipei 101, the National Palace Museum (國立故宮博物院), the Chiang Kai-shek Memorial Hall (中正紀念堂), Taipei Children's Amusement Park (兒童新樂園), Zhishan Cultural and Ecological Garden (芝山文化生態綠園) and the Discovery Center of Taipei (台北探索館), according to the Department of Information and Tourism, Taipei City Government.

To become Muslim-friendly, tourist destinations must provide Muslim services, such as Muslim prayer rooms, and comply with various international standards.

According to a survey conducted last year by the Taipei City government, Muslims like Taiwan because of the friendly people, clean environment and convenience.