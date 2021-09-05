Skincare 101: How to care for the skin around your eyes properly

The eyes may be the window to the soul, but it’s also where many tend to spot their dreaded first wrinkle. There’s a reason for that: the skin around the eyes tends to be more delicate than the rest of the face, which means that it is prone to telltale signs of ageing, from crow’s feet and spider veins to dark circles and puffiness.

“While it makes sense to think that skin all over your body is the same, the reality is, different areas of your face and body are covered with different types,” explains Sunday Riley, founder of the eponymous beauty brand. “It’s important to remember that the eye area skin is thin, and can also show signs of ageing sooner than other areas of the face, so it can benefit from a targeted product.”

Despite this, the necessity of eye care products has been debated for many years with many dismissing them as a marketing ploy by companies looking to make more money.

Experts, however, say that specifically formulated eye care products can benefit those who have experienced changes in the skin around the eyes. This is because they contain a different set of ingredients from your regular moisturiser, and those ingredients are also lower in concentration so as not to irritate this sensitive area.

"I think an eye cream is an important part of a well-rounded skincare routine," explains aesthetician Shani Darden. "Eye creams are formulated with ingredients to specifically target fine lines, puffiness and dark circles for brighter, more youthful eyes. They also have a lower molecular weight than moisturisers, which means they can penetrate the delicate eye area better."

Today, almost every brand offers an eye care product, running the gamut from serums and oils to eye masks that can be left on overnight.

Shani Darden is an aesthetician and the founder of Shani Darden.

PHOTO: Shani Darden

Which eye care formulas are the most effective?

This boils down to personal preference and skin type. Darden says that cream formulas are more hydrating and easier to use under make-up, while Riley recommends a serum, which tends to be lighter than a cream and allows for better penetration of ingredients. Those that suffer from puffy eyes may benefit from a gel formula, which can cool the skin and minimise puffiness.

The time of day you use your eye care product also matters. An eye gel is better suited to mornings and can help reduce puffiness caused by water retention overnight. You may want to try a rich cream formula in the evening to boost collagen production as the skin goes into recovery mode.

Sunday Riley is the founder of beauty brand Sunday Riley.

What ingredients should I look out for? Most eye care products are packed with a cocktail of ingredients that target multiple concerns, from tried-and-tested favourites such as caffeine, retinol and vitamin C to natural extracts such as silk tree extract and ginseng root. Choose those that target your specific issues, be it fine lines or dryness.

“Peptides can help boost collagen production in your skin, reducing the appearance of wrinkles, leaving your skin hydrated and firmer,” says Newby Hands, global beauty director at online retailer Net-a-Porter.

“Niacinamides, vitamin C and retinols are also popular, and are great for brightening the under-eye areas and smoothing fine lines. There’s also hyaluronic acid , which is great to quickly plump up fine lines and help dry eyes.”

Drunk Elephant's C-Tango Multivitamin Eye Cream.

Not exactly. Issues such as spider veins and dark circles are often genetic or the result of prolonged sun exposure, which means that they cannot be avoided by using an eye care product alone. What they can do is help smooth along the process by fortifying and protecting the skin from further damage.

“Keeping the area hydrated and plump helps minimise the appearance of fine lines and dark circles,” says Darden.

Shani Darden's Intensive Eye Renewal Cream, available at Net-a-Porter.

How do I apply my eye product?

Experts suggest using your eye care product after cleansing the skin and before a moisturiser. It can also be worn under or over your make-up depending on your skin type.

Place a small pea-sized amount onto the tip of your ring finger (this exerts the least pressure), before applying it to the skin surrounding the eye and orbital bone area. Start outwards above the eye before moving inward towards the under-eye area. Be sure to avoid the lash line, which can cause additional irritation.

MZ Skin's Soothe & Smooth Collagen Activating Eye Complex, available at Net-a-Porter.

"We have lymph nodes in the inner corners of the eyes, so this helps drain puffiness," says Hands. "You can keep your product in the fridge before application – the cooling effect will help with puffiness and firming."

Instead of rubbing the product into the skin, opt for a light tapping motion until it has absorbed completely. Using an upwards motion can help give a more lifted and contoured look.

Sunday Riley's Auto Correct Brightening and Depuffing Eye Contour Cream.

It is important to apply sunscreen to your eye area since the skin there is extra fragile. It can also prevent other issues such as hyperpigmentation. While most facial sunscreens can be safely used around the eye area, proceed with caution as the skin can be prone to irritation. Be sure to choose a formula – Darden recommends Supergoop – designed to be used around the eyes and avoid the eyelids.

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.