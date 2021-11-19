Skoda Karoq refresh revealed in first design sketches

Skoda has revealed the first sketches of the refreshed Skoda Karoq.

The first of the two sketches show the new Skoda Karoq is set to get a wider grille up front. This grille is set to get double slats as well as a new hexagonal design.

Flanking the new grille are slimmer headlights. They will have a new pattern for their daytime running lights, which are now split into two separate elements.

The new rear bumper and slimmer tail-lights emphasise the SUV’s width. PHOTO: Skoda

The second sketch meanwhile, previews the Karoq's redesigned rear.

Here, we see a longer rear spoiler and a new rear apron with a black diffuser, while the tail-lights have also been made slimmer to draw emphasis on the vehicle's width.

The crystalline structures in the tail-lamps and their characteristic C-shaped graphic have been retained.

This article was first published in Torque.