Skyrunning up a mountain in Southeast Asia

If trail running is not interesting or challenging enough for you, then why not try skyrunning?

Trail running is where one runs on trails through natural areas instead of on roads or footpaths in built-up spaces.

A more official definition would be from the International Trail Running Association: "… trail-running is a pedestrian race open to all, in a natural environment (mountain, desert, forest, plains) with minimal possible paved or asphalt road (which should not exceed 20 per cent of the total course). The terrain can vary (dirt road, forest trail, single track) and the route must be properly marked."

Skyrunning is kind of like trail running, but on a mountain. Sometimes, it also called "mountain running". The official definition by the International Skyrunning Federation (ISF), is: "running in the mountains above 2,000m altitude where the climbing difficulty does not exceed II° grade and the incline is over 30 per cent."

Here, a II° grade basically refers to a moderate scramble like using your hands every so often to stay up and get up.

But why would anyone run up a mountain?