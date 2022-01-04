Sleep affects memory, brain boosting works – 2021’s big health science news

Aside from the two-year Covid-19 pandemic that continued to saturate the news in 2021, we recap some other research and trends in the limelight in the health and wellness sphere, from how the brain ages and what we can do to protect it, to renewed interest in psychedelic drugs, ongoing studies into the value of breathwork – and the proven importance of quality sleep.

1. 90 is the new 15

Research by neuroscientists is starting to show that we can continue to lead productive lives as we age, and that common beliefs about getting old may be false.

At the centre of the research is the discovery that neurogenesis – the creation of brain cells – does not stop when we get older, and the brain can make new brain cells and forge new neural connections at any age.

Practising brain surgeon Dr Sanjay Gupta, best known as CNN’s chief medical correspondent, says this means that we are open to learning new skills and ways of doing things as we age, dispelling the notion that it’s only young people who can learn how to do new stuff.

What’s more, the research has brought new insights into how to deal with dementia. A sugar-free diet and a good night’s sleep are important for brain health, but the main takeaway is simple – exercise more, and if you can’t do that, move around as much as you can.

Another strand of research claims that the human body is built to survive for 150 years, but we don’t know the practical lifestyle steps we need to take to achieve that yet.

2. The hippies may have been right

Drugs such as LSD and psilocybin – the psychedelic compound in magic mushrooms – are still banned in most countries. In the United States, they were declared illegal Schedule 1 drugs in 1968.

Medical research using the drugs stopped after that, but now researchers are testing psilocybin in the treatment depression, and using it to provide palliative care to patients with terminal diseases.

“The drugs foster a shift in perspective. You see your life and its problems differently. Changing that perspective can be constructive,” writes Michael Pollan in his book How to Change Your Mind.

Research from Imperial College London has shown how this change of perception happens – the drug rewires the brain.

“Psilocybin makes areas of the brain that don’t usually connect with each other, connect with each other,” Imperial College researcher Bruna Giribaldi said. This rewiring may enable you to, for instance, “hear” colours.

Warning: the experiments take place in highly regulated medical settings, so don’t try them at home. Related predictions for the future include sporadic outbreaks of extremely wide flared trousers.

3. Return of the cybermen

If you’ve seen pictures of people walking around with electrodes stuck to their heads, they’re not auditioning to play the Bionic Man in a sci-fi remake – they are trying to improve cognitive performance by passing an electric current through their brains.

While over-the-counter devices probably aren’t that effective, the technique of “brain boosting” is scientifically sound. In fact, brain boosting, which involves electrical or magnetic stimulation of the brain, is now a relatively common procedure to help patients with brain injuries or disorders – and scientists are exploring whether this can be used to improve the cognition of healthy people.

The technique works by increasing the number of neurons that are firing in a targeted area of the brain. Transcranial magnetic stimulation (TMS) uses a magnetic pulse to cause a cluster of cells to fire, while electroconvulsive therapy (ECT) induces a short seizure which also causes cells to fire.

“There is quite a lot of published research that says there might be improvements for otherwise healthy people,” Professor Nick Davies, from Manchester Metropolitan University in the UK, said at a New Scientist presentation.

“You can enhance memory, reaction time and the ability to spot threats in the environment. There are also benefits for happiness.”

4.It's (not) a spiritual thing

Yoga seems to be beneficial for health and general well-being, and scientists have been trying to find out why over the last decade. It falls within the realm of scientific inquiry because even yoga teachers will tell you that you don’t need to know about the spiritual aspects for the physical benefits to occur.

The problem for scientific testing is that there are many different ways of doing yoga – and meditation – so the techniques are difficult to quantify as part of a scientific experiment.

Andrew Huberman, a professor of neuroscience at Stanford University in the US, has been analysing how specific breathwork protocols can lead to rapid mind and body control, noting that breathing can provide a bridge between the conscious and the unconscious mind.

Chemical and mechanical information is sent to the brain for it to assess before it makes a decision, and breathing and meditation can affect both – for instance, you can change the carbon monoxide and oxygen ratio of your breath by using breathing techniques, and that can change your brain’s chemical state.

Huberman notes that breathing protocols have been seen to be more effective than meditation in terms of increasing daily positive effects, but says that more research is needed.

5. Get enough of those quality Zzzzzs

Sleep research, generally carried out by neuroscientists, continued to increase in importance in 2021 – especially as stress over the pandemic robbed many of us of sleep.

The brain does not switch off and rest when we are asleep, research showed. It uses the extra energy it gains from you not moving around – and thinking – to do many other tasks, like cleaning out toxic chemicals from the brain, turning experiences and learning into knowledge, and consolidating memories.

“The brain practises recently learned memories – it is essentially rehearsing during sleep,” says Penelope Lewis, professor of neuroscience at Cardiff University in Wales.

“There is a reactivation of memory during sleep, and that reactivation is important for the consolidation of memories. People improve overnight.”

Sleep is inextricably tied up with the health of your body in a very complex way – it’s not simply a case of “recharging your batteries”.

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.