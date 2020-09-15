Social media users call Mulan-inspired design 'shoes for the afterlife'

TAIPEI — The release of Disney’s latest blockbuster, Mulan, was delayed several times as a result of the pandemic. Following the movie’s release on Sept 4, there is, therefore, little wonder that fans have paid extra attention to the movie’s merchandise.

A line of Mulan-inspired shoes and accessories, in particular, launched by Disney and British specialised shoemaker Irregular Choice in 2019, has drawn much attention online. The design, however, was mocked by fans who called them “a limited edition for Qingming Festival.”

The low heel design is full of “oriental elements” in the eyes of westerners, with two giant water lilies covering the toe cap, matching the peach colour of the heel and the turquoise and gold lining.

One of the design features Mushu. PHOTO: Irregular Choice official website

The princess-inspired special line has received criticism from social media users with many saying that it looks like a pair of shoes for the afterlife.

Also, the collection features a colourful line of high heeled shoes with “oriental elements” such as auspicious clouds, plum blossoms, folding fans, and peonies.

One of the models even features a “Chinese knot” that is thrown around as you walk.

The collection also features a colourful line of high heeled shoes with ‘oriental elements’ such as auspicious clouds, plum blossoms, folding fans, and peonies. PHOTO: Irregular Choice official website

What’s even more striking is that the heel is designed in the style of Mulan figures, making many ask, “What did Mulan do wrong?

The series further attracted much attention with some observers saying: “What does the East look like to a westerner?” while another said, the design looks like shoes for the afterlife.

One wrote: “It’s too inauspicious, the elderly will have a brain haemorrhage if they see these.”

PHOTO: Irregular Choice official website

According to the Irregular Choice’s official website, a pair of the co-branded shoes costs between £99 (S$170) and £245.